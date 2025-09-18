Beeker and Mota Named Carolina League All-Stars

Published on September 18, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - Major League Baseball announced its Single-A All-Star teams earlier this week, and FredNat relief pitcher Merritt Beeker and third baseman Jorgelys Mota were named Carolina League Postseason All-Stars for the 2025 season.

Beeker, Washington's 11th round draft pick last year out of Ball State, was one of the most dominant relief pitchers in the Carolina League this year. Among relievers that logged at least 50 innings this season, Beeker had the lowest ERA (1.85), and the second-most strikeouts (76). Overall, he made 38 total appearances (one start), throwing 63.1 innings and allowing just 43 hits and 13 earned runs.

Mota got the nod as the third base All-Star despite two stints on the injured list in 2025. He hit .270 with a .750 OPS in 81 games, slugging six home runs and tallying 26 total extra-base hits and 25 stolen bases, showcasing a phenomenal power-speed combo throughout the year for the FredNats. Mota's walk-off grand slam in the final weekend of the regular season clinched a third second half championship in the last four years for Fredericksburg.

The full Carolina League Postseason All-Star team is below. Any player that played at least one game in the league this year was eligible for this honor.

First Base - Eric Bitonti (Carolina)

Second Base - Luis Peña (Carolina)

Shortstop - Caleb Bonemer (Kannapolis)

Third Base - Jorgelys Mota (Fredericksburg)

Catcher - Yasmil Bucce (Delmarva)

Outfield - Tommy Hawke (Lynchburg)

Outfield - Theo Gillen (Charleston)

Outfield - Justin Gonzales (Salem)

Designated Hitter - Maxton Martin (Hickory)

Utility - Jesus Made (Carolina)

Starting Pitcher - David Shields (Columbia)

Starting Pitcher - Jose Urbina (Charleston)

Starting Pitcher - Jostin Florentino (Myrtle Beach)

Starting Pitcher - Melvin Hernandez (Carolina)

Reliever - Merritt Beeker (Fredericksburg)

Reliever - Sean Matson (Lynchburg)

Manager of the Year - Jordan Smith (Lynchburg)

Most Valuable Player - Caleb Bonemer (Kannapolis)

Most Valuable Pitcher - David Shields (Columbia)

Top MLB Prospect - Jesus Made (Carolina)

