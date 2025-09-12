FredNats Broadcaster Eric Bach to Fill in on Nationals Radio

Published on September 12, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fredericksburg Nationals News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The Fredericksburg Nationals are excited to announce that Broadcasting and Media Relations Manager Eric Bach will make his Major League broadcasting debut at Nationals Park on Tuesday, September 16 on the Washington Nationals Radio Network 106.7 The Fan, filling in for Dave Jageler.

Bach will join Charlie Slowes for both games of Washington's doubleheader with the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, and will also be on the call for Wednesday's game with Atlanta at Nationals Park. First pitch of the first game on Tuesday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., and the second game starts at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday's first pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

"I couldn't be more excited to make my Major League broadcasting debut, and I can't thank the Nationals enough for the opportunity," Bach said. "My time in Fredericksburg has connected me with so many great players and people in the Nationals organization throughout the last four years, and it means the world to me to be trusted with this responsibility."

"We couldn't be prouder of Eric Bach. Eric has been with us since 2022 and has been the voice of the FredNats since 2023, so this opportunity is especially meaningful," said Robert Perry, General Manager of the FredNats.

"This is a much-deserved opportunity for him, and all FredNat fans will be welcomed to a special treat hearing his call during the doubleheader on Tuesday. Make sure to tune in and support him and our big Nats!"

Bach was voted the Carolina League Broadcaster of the Year by his peers in the 2024 FredNat Carolina League Championship season, and has been the soundtrack of so many memorable FredNat moments over the last three years, including this playoff season.

Tune in to 106.7 The Fan and all Nationals radio affiliates on Tuesday, September 16 to hear Eric Bach's Major League broadcasting debut!

The Fredericksburg Nationals are the Carolina League affiliate of the Washington Nationals. They play their home games at the state-of-the-art Virginia Credit Union Stadium, located at 42 Jackie Robinson Way next to the Fredericksburg Convention Center in Fredericksburg, Virginia. Stay up to date with the team online at www.frednats.com and follow the Fredericksburg Nationals on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @FXBGNats.







Carolina League Stories from September 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.