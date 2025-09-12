Fireflies Host Championship Games Next Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies are headed to the Carolina League Championship Series. After beating the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the Divisional Round of the Carolina League Playoffs, the Fireflies will play a best-of-three series against the Lynchburg Hillcats.

Thanks to BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, the Fireflies are selling all tickets for $5 per seat.

"With the help of our playoffs sponsor, BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, we're able to make every ticket just $5," Fireflies president Brad Shank said. "We want every fan to have the chance to be part of the postseason experience, and we deeply appreciate the support of Columbia and the Midlands as we compete for a title."

The Championship Series begins on the road. Game one will take place Sunday, September 14. After that, playoff baseball returns to Segra Park.

Columbia will host Game Two Tuesday, September 16 at 7:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for the game here.

If necessary, the Fireflies will also host a winner-take-all Game Three at Segra Park, Wednesday, September 17 at 7:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for Game Three here.

The Fireflies are vying to win Columbia's first professional sports championship since the Capital City Bombers won the South Atlantic League crown in 1998.







