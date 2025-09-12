RiverDogs Leaders Honored for Contributions to Charleston's Business and Community Growth

Published on September 12, 2025

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs are proud to announce that three members of their leadership team- President and General Manager Dave Echols, Assistant General Manager Lance Fletcher, and Director of Events Victoria Veserra- have been recognized by local organizations for their outstanding contributions to the Charleston business community.

Dave Echols was recognized by Charleston Business Magazine as one of "Charleston's 50 most influential for 2024" in January, a testament to his leadership both within the organization and across the Lowcountry. Since becoming General Manager in 2004, Echols has helped shape the RiverDogs into one of Minor League Baseball's most recognizable and community-focused brands. His commitment to local causes and civic engagement reflects the team's broader mission to be a positive force in Charleston.

Lance Fletcher was selected for the Charleston Regional Business Journal's Forty Under 40 list for 2025, recognizing his role in expanding the RiverDogs' business operations and community reach. Fletcher has been instrumental in growing the team's events division, turning the ballpark into a year-round venue for weddings, corporate gatherings, and public celebrations. Now serving as Assistant GM, he works across departments to strengthen the RiverDogs' brand and deepen its connection to fans and partners.

Victoria Veserra earned a spot on Charleston Business Magazine's Best and Brightest Under 35 list for 2025. Since joining the RiverDogs in 2023, Veserra has led the team's events strategy with creativity and precision, overseeing a wide range of private and public functions at the Segra Club. Her work continues to elevate the RiverDogs as a premier destination for hospitality and entertainment in the Lowcountry.

These individual honors reflect the strength of the RiverDogs' award-winning staff, which includes recognized excellence in marketing, food and beverage, operations and groundskeeping. Together, the team's collective efforts have positioned the RiverDogs not only as a leader in sports entertainment, but also as a vital contributor to Charleston's economic and cultural landscape.







