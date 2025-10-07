RiverDogs to Utilize LED Stadium Lights for Breast Cancer Awareness

Charleston, SC - Though the baseball season may be over at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, fans will still see the familiar sight of bright lights at the ballpark this month.

The Charleston RiverDogs will utilize their LED stadium lights to showcase the cause of Breast Cancer Awareness throughout October, tinting the lights pink during evening hours.

A state-of-the-art system installed in 2019, the lights can adjust to various colors, allowing the RiverDogs to utilize them creatively year-round beyond the scope of baseball. The lights will be adjusted to various colors throughout the offseason in accordance with other causes and holidays.







