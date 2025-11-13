RiverDogs' Staff Teams with Windwood Family Services, Food Lion to Stuff Thanksgiving Bags

Published on November 13, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs front office staff held a Thanksgiving packing party on Thursday morning inside the Segra Club at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park, packing bags full of food donated by Food Lion for Windwood Family Services. REV Federal Credit Union is the RiverDogs' official volunteer partner.

The team packed over 115 bags for Lowcountry families and children in need.

Each bag included various Thanksgiving food items from Food Lion: corn, sweet peas, yams, mashed potatoes, cookies, cake mix, gravy packets, cranberry sauce and juice.

Windwood Family services provides assistance to children and families affected by abuse, neglect, or trauma through residential programs and community services. The organization serves over 500 families in the tri-country throughout the year.

This year marks the eighth food-packing event the RiverDogs have hosted in partnership with Food Lion and Windwood Family Services.

"We're happy to be able to play a role in brightening the holiday season for families in need," RiverDogs President and General Manager Dave Echols said. "The holidays can be a difficult time for many, and we're grateful for the work Windwood Family Services provides in our community."







