You Don't Have to Wait: 2026 RiverDogs Single-Game Tickets on Sale Now

Published on November 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - For the first time in its 30-plus year history, RiverDogs single-game tickets are on sale prior to the holiday season. Starting today, fans can get the first crack at tickets to all 66 home games at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park.

The earlier-than-normal on sale date is borne from the team's excitement for kicking off its 2026 campaign, which celebrates The Joe as "Home of the Fun," with an emphasis on fun promotions, giveaways, fireworks, and food and drink specials, while celebrating baseball as America's pastime.

"The 2026 season will be a special one for the RiverDogs," said president and general manager Dave Echols. "In the year of America's 250th birthday, we're pulling out all the stops to salute America's pastime in Charleston, one of the most important cities in America's Revolutionary War victory, and to celebrate the fun that is RiverDogs baseball."

A ticket to a RiverDogs game remains one of the best deals in Charleston, with entertainment for the whole family - baseball fans and non-baseball fans alike - throughout each game. And, for the first time, RiverDogs tickets will be available in time to make them the perfect holiday gift.

"We're excited to offer our fans the opportunity to purchase tickets to games early in our offseason and to share the joy of RiverDogs baseball during the holiday time," Echols said. "Much like Santa, our staff is working all year to craft exciting plans for the season for fans to look forward to all season long."

Opening night is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 2, as the RiverDogs host their in-state rival, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans. The rest of Charleston's home schedule includes contests against the Columbia Fireflies (KC), Augusta GreenJackets (ATL), Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (CHW), Lynchburg Hillcats (CLE), Fayetteville Woodpeckers (HOU) and Wilson Warbirds (MIL).

Fans should mark their calendars for the RiverDogs' Carolina Day extravaganza on Sunday, June 28, as Charleston celebrates America's 250th birthday with a post-game drone show and much more. Earlier that weekend, the RiverDogs will host their traditional Independence Day postgame fireworks show on Saturday, June 27 as the team is on the road for the holiday.

For fans seeking an upscale experience, limited single-game tickets to the Segra Club are available. The Segra Club experience includes an air-conditioned view of the game with all you can eat food, beer and wine included with each ticket.

All tickets will be received digitally, accessible on mobile devices.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting RiverDogs.com or by calling the box office at (843) 577-3647. The full schedule can be viewed online. The full promotional schedule will be released at a later date.







