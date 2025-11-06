RiverDogs Announce 2026 Game Times

Charleston, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have announced game times for all 66 of their 2026 home contests at Joseph P. Riley, Jr. Park. Single-game ticket sales begin on November 17.

The game time schedule remains similar to recent seasons. Tuesday through Friday home games will begin at 7:05 p.m., Saturdays at 6:05 p.m. and Sundays at 5:05 p.m. with few exceptions.

The schedule kicks off with Opening Day at 7:05 p.m. on Thursday, April 2 against Myrtle Beach.

The RiverDogs will host a mid-week day game at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday, June 10, allowing area summer camps to enjoy ballpark fun.

Sunday, June 28's game will begin at 5:35 p.m. as the RiverDogs celebrate Carolina Day with a drone show spectacular.

Charleston's regular season finale on September 6 against Augusta will begin at 2:05 p.m..

All game times are subject to change. To view the full schedule, visit RiverDogs.com. A full promotional schedule will be released in the coming weeks.







