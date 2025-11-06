Cannon Ballers, Dash to Play Extended Spring Training Game in Kannapolis

Published on November 6, 2025

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - In collaboration with the Chicago White Sox, the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers and Winston-Salem Dash will play each other in an extended spring training game dubbed the "Sox Showdown" at Atrium Health Ballpark on Tuesday, March 31.

It is the second season in a row that the Ballers and Dash have played, with the two sides meeting on April 2, 2025, at Winston-Salem's Truist Stadium for a preseason tune-up game.

Last season, a total of nine of the White Sox top 30 prospects appeared in the Sox Show- down, including 2025 Carolina League MVP INF Caleb Bonemer and MLB Top 100 prospect OF Braden Montgomery.

First pitch for the Sox Showdown is slated for 6:30 p.m., with a pregame autograph session scheduled for fans to arrive early for. Tickets for the game start at $5 and are available for purchase through the Cannon Ballers ticket office.

Game times and game promotions for the 2026 Kannapolis Cannon Ballers season are set to be released this fall. Single-game tickets for the 2026 season will be announced soon.

Season ticket packages and 10-game mini plans are available for purchase now! Call the Cannon Ballers ticket office at (704) 932-3267 or visitkcballers.com for more information.







