Caleb Bonemer Named 2025 Carolina League MVP, All-Star

Published on September 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - INF Caleb Bonemer, who spent all but two weeks of his season with the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers, has been named Most Valuable Player and an All-Star of the Carolina League's 2025 season.

Bonemer, 19, becomes just the fourth Cannon Baller to garner postseason honors, having been voted MVP and an All-Star by Carolina League managers. The three other players to win postseason awards as a Cannon Baller are Tim Elko (2023 All-Star), Caden Connor (2024 All-Star) and Rikuu Nishida (2024 All-Star). With his performance, Bonemer is the first Kannapolis player to ever win league MVP.

Hailing from Okemos, Michigan, Bonemer was drafted in the second round of the 2024 MLB Draft by the Chicago White Sox. He won two Gatorade Player of the Year awards in the state of Michigan, joining names like Braves RHP Spencer Schwellenbach and Yankees Hall-of-Famer INF Derek Jeter as previous winners. Bonemer signed a letter of intent to attend the University of Virginia but elected to go pro following the 2024 draft.

In 96 games with the Cannon Ballers, Bonemer dominated with a .281 batting average, leading the team in hits (98), doubles (26), walks (68), on-base percentage (.400), slugging percentage (.458) and OPS (.858). Bonemer led not only Kannapolis in on-base, slugging and OPS, but also the entire Carolina League.

Bonemer's .400 on-base percentage placed him in the top five of Kannapolis' record books all-time. The righty-bat reached base in 27 consecutive games from April 30 to June 4, the third longest on-base streak of any Cannon Baller bat in team history.

Not long after earning distinction as a Top-100 prospect in baseball per MLB Pipeline, Bonemer earned a promotion to Advanced-A Winston-Salem on August 29.

