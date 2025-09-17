Hillcats Implode; Fireflies Force Game Three

The Columbia Fireflies used two big innings to force game three with the Lynchburg Hillcats, winning 15-10 on Tuesday evening.

For Lynchburg, it was a complete implosion of everything the team has come to be known for this season. The pitching faltered in the latter half of the game, allowing the Fireflies to score 14 runs in the final four innings.

The Fireflies struck quickly in the bottom of the first inning. After two quick outs to open the frame, Luke Nowak blasted a solo homer to right-center, putting Columbia on-top early.

A one-out double from Dean Curley in the fourth inning would set the Hillcats up with a chance to score. A two-out broken bat single from Luis Merejo delivered Lynchburg's first run of the game, tying the score.

In the top of the fifth inning, Lynchburg would find a spark from the bottom of the order. Logun Clark roped a double down the left field line to give the 'Cats a runner. One batter later, the nine-hole hitter Dauri Fernandez, blasted a two-run homer to left, giving Lynchburg the 3-1 advantage with a lot of baseball left.

It would not take long for the Fireflies to respond, loading up the bases in the bottom of the frame. Ramon Ramirez slapped a base hit to right field, scoring two to tie it up. The inning would unravel from there on the Hillcats, as eight men in a row reached, pushing the Fireflies in front 7-3.

The Hillcats responded in the top of the sixth inning after a leadoff single from Cannon Peebles. Nolan Schubart came in as a pinch hitter for Luis Merejo. The decision was right, as he blasted a two-run homer to left-center, pushing the deficit back to two.

From there, the ballgame unraveled even further. Lynchburg surrendered seven runs in the bottom of the sixth, putting the game well out of reach.

In the eighth, Lynchburg tried to make a bit of a run and make it interesting. Three RBI singles in the frame resulted in four runs. Anthony Silva, Aaron Walton, and Riley Nelson all picked up RBI base hits.

The Fireflies would not be kept quiet for long, as Tyriq Kemp responded with an RBI single of his own, putting the Fireflies back up by six. In the top of the ninth inning, Dauri Fernandez singled on a liner to center to give Lynchburg a little boost heading to game three tomorrow.

Lynchburg tied a season high in hits, but also set a season high in walks allowed. In addition, three errors and several mental mistakes buried the 'Cats.

The Hillcats and Fireflies will play a winner-take-all game three on Wednesday evening at 7:05 p.m. at Segra Park in Columbia, South Carolina.







