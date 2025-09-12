Surreal Finish Sends Lynchburg to the Championship Series

The Lynchburg Hillcats clinched a spot in the Carolina League Championship after defeating the Fredericksburg Nationals, 5-4, in a dramatic walk-off finish.

A popped-up bunt to the pitcher resulted in one of the more indescribable walk-offs in baseball history as two runners scored on the play. Dauri Fernandez was retired on the play, but an errant throw from Merrick Baldo found center field on a double-play attempt. The ball hit the gap and never stopped rolling as Lynchburg scored two-runs to win the game.

Fredericksburg struck first in the fourth inning. A leadoff triple by Jorgelys Mota resulted in a run scored later in the inning after a wild pitch from Melkis Hernandez.

Cannon Peebles made up for the wild pitch in the bottom of the frame. With Nolan Schubart in scoring position, Peebles lined a single up the middle, plating the tying run.

The Nationals scored again in the fifth as Randal Diaz drove home a run with an RBI single. A throwing error from Cannon Peebles on a back-pick allowed two more runners to score, pushing the FredNats in front, 4-1.

Lynchburg struck for a pair of runs in the seventh inning. After loading the bases with no outs, Riley Nelson grounded into a double play which scored a run. A balk from Carson Fischer scored another run and cut the lead to one.

The eighth inning went scoreless, and a strong inning from Luke Fernandez in the top of the ninth kept the score 4-3.

Then, the improbable happened.

Peebles led off the inning with a single through the right side, followed by a walk to Tyler Howard. Yaikel Mijares entered the game as a pinch runner as Dauri Fernandez came to the plate. The whole ballpark knew he was bunting.

Fernandez popped up the bunt in front of the pitcher's mound as Merrick Baldo stepped off and made the easy play. He turned to second and had Peebles straying too far off the bag. The throw had Peebles beat, but it skimmed off his helmet and into center field.

The contact with the helmet forced enough of a redirect that center fielder Brenner Cox was no longer in the position to back up the throw. He dove to his left as the ball slipped under his glove and rolled all the way to the wall.

Both runners scored, Peebles and Mijares touched home, sending Lynchburg to their first championship appearance since 2022.

Lynchburg will face the Columbia Fireflies in the Carolina League Championship. The first game will take place at Bank of the James Stadium on Sunday evening at 6:30 p.m. Games two and three will take place on the road in Columbia, South Carolina.







