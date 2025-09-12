Fireflies Sweep Pelicans, Head to Championship Series

Published on September 11, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies celebrate a playoff series victory

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - 17-year-old Kendry Chourio earned the win that sends the Columbia Fireflies to The Carolina League Championship Series. The righty worked five one-run innings and the bullpen shut down the Pelicans, offering four scoreless for the second-straight game in a 2-1 victory at Segra Park Thursday evening.

Columbia took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. Columbia came close and got a runner in scoring position in each of the first three innings, but they weren't able to get the run. In the fifth, Yandel Ricardo set the table with a double to the right-center gap. After that, Asbel Gonzalez moved him to third with an infield single. Later, Luke Nowak broke the game open as he punched a single up the gut to score the pair and grant Columbia a 2-1 lead.

The Pelicans got on the board in the top of the third inning. Justin Stransky was hit by a pitch to start the frame and then was replaced by Christian Olivo on a fielder's choice. After that. Kane Kepley singled to move Kepley into scoring position before Ty Southisene had a knock to break the scoreless tie.

Kendry Chourio started and ended the night the same way, with a 1-2-3 inning. The 17-year-old worked five innings for the Fireflies and allowed one run off four hits. Chourio also fanned four Pelicans batters before handing the ball to the bullpen.

Dash Albus was the first arm out of the pen. The southpaw worked two scoreless innings with four strikeouts around one hit and one walk before getting the ball to Bryson Dudley. Dudley worked two scoreless innings in relief and closed out the night with a strikeout of 2024 second rounder Cole Mathis to win the Midlands first playoff series since 2004.

With the win the Fireflies advanced to the Carolina League Championship series, which begins on the road Sunday. For more information on the playoff run, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

The Fireflies come home for Game Two of the Carolina League Championship Series against the winner of the Fredericksburg Nationals and Lynchburg Hillcats series. The game will be Tuesday, September 16 at 7:05 pm. Fans can purchase tickets for $5 for the championship series at FirefliesTickets.com.

