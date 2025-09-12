Fireflies Eliminate Pelicans with Stellar Pitching in 2-1 Win

Columbia, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were defeated by the Columbia Fireflies 2-1 on Thursday evening at Segra Park.

In the third inning, Ty Southisene singled to score Christian Olivo, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (0-2, 68-62) a 1-0 lead.

Luke Nowak singled to score Yandel Ricardo and Asbel Gonzalez in the fifth inning, putting the Columbia Fireflies (2-0, 66-65) ahead 2-1.

Kendrys Chourio (1-0) earned the win for the Fireflies, pitching 5.0 innings and allowing one run, while Dash Albus and Bryson Dudley combined for 4.0 scoreless innings to secure the save.

Kevin Camacho (0-1) took the loss for the Pelicans, allowing two runs in 4.0 innings, with Pierce Coppola and Brayden Spears holding Columbia scoreless.

Kane Kepley led the Pelicans, going 2-for-4 while Angel Cepeda (2-for-4) and Southisene (1-for-3, RBI) contributed. The Pelicans went 2-for-6 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-12, also leaving six. Three stolen bases by the Pelicans and one by Columbia shaped the game. Luke Nowak (2-for-4, two RBIs) and Ramon Ramirez (2-for-4) led the Fireflies' offense.

The Pelicans 2025 season comes to a close as the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) advance to the 2025 Carolina League Championship Series against the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Guardians).







