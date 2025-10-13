Annual Trick-Or-Treat Event Set for Saturday, October 25

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans' annual Trick-or-Treat at the ballpark returns on Saturday, October 25. This year, the event will transition to a day-time event running from 12pm to 3pm. Kids 12 & under will be invited into and throughout the ballpark, as well as on-field to trick-or-treat. Attendees will be able to enter through Gates 1 and proceed to visit the tables on-field and throughout the facility.

"The Trick-or-Treat event is a staple in Myrtle Beach and one we look forward to every year," stated Pelicans President Ryan Moore. "This free event allows for a safe Trick-or-Treating experience for all kids in our community. It's an event that is made possible by our generous partners along with other local companies, groups, and organizations."

Concessions will be available at the Pepsi Grille including hot dogs, hamburgers, chicken tenders, popcorn, and more. Adult beverages will also be available at various locations. Admission to the event is free and open to all ages but does require a ticket. To secure your free ticket to the annual Trick-or-Treat event visit myrtlebeachpelicans.com/Halloween. It is recommended that you secure your ticket early as this is a highly popular event.

"This year may look a little different as Pelicans Ballpark undergoes significant renovations in preparation for the 2026 season, but this event is a fall tradition and we are thrilled to once again host hundreds of families and thousands of kids for a fun event at the ballpark."







