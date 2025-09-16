Jostin Florentino Announced as a 2025 Carolina League All-Star

Published on September 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Minor League Baseball announced today that right-handed pitcher Jostin Florentino has been selected as a Carolina League All-Star, joining an elite group of Single-A standouts.

Florentino's stellar season with the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and ACL Cubs was highlighted by a historic no-hitter and dominant strikeout numbers, earning him recognition as one of the league's premier pitchers.

Florentino, 20, made his mark in 2025 with a 5-5 record and a 2.43 ERA across 16 appearances (14 starts) between the ACL Cubs and Myrtle Beach Pelicans. He struck out 101 batters in 81.1 innings, boasting an 11.19 K/9 rate, a 1.07 WHIP, and a .201 opponent batting average. His standout performances included a career-high 12 strikeouts in a 6.0-inning gem on May 30 with the ACL Cubs and a 6.0-inning no-hit performance with nine strikeouts on July 18 for Myrtle Beach, contributing to the fifth nine-inning no-hitter in Pelicans franchise history.

2025 Season By The Numbers:

ACL Cubs (May 2025): Posted a 1-2 record with a 3.74 ERA in five appearances (four starts), striking out 34 in 21.2 innings (14.12 K/9). His final start on May 30 against the ACL Reds featured 12 strikeouts, allowing just one run over 6.0 innings.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans (June-August 2025): After joining the Pelicans on June 3, Florentino went 4-3 with a 1.96 ERA in 11 appearances (10 starts), fanning 67 batters in 59.2 innings (10.11 K/9). Key moments included:

June 27 at Columbia: Struck out eight over 6.0 scoreless innings to earn his first Single-A win.

July 18 vs. Augusta: Threw 6.0 no-hit innings with nine strikeouts, setting the stage for a combined no-hitter with reliever Kevin Camacho.

July 25 vs. Columbia: In his lone relief outing, tossed 4.0 innings, allowing one unearned run with seven strikeouts.

August 15 at Columbia: Delivered 6.0 shutout innings, allowing three hits and striking out seven.

Florentino's journey from the Dominican Summer League (DSL), where he debuted in 2023 with a 4-1 record and 3.57 ERA in 13 relief appearances, to Single-A stardom showcases his rapid ascent. His ability to transition to a starter's role while maintaining elite strikeout rates and control has positioned him as a cornerstone of the Cubs' pitching pipeline.

2025 Carolina League All-Star Team:

1B: Eric Bitonti, Carolina (Milwaukee) - .238/.341/.421, 19 HR, 77 RBI

2B: Luis Peña, Carolina (Milwaukee) - .308/.375/.469, 6 HR, 52 RBI

SS: Caleb Bonemer, Kannapolis (Chicago AL) - .281/.400/.458, 10 HR, 58 RBI

3B: Jorgelys Mota, Fredericksburg (Washington) - .270/.341/.409, 6 HR, 42 RBI

C: Yasmil Bucce, Delmarva (Baltimore) - .255/.401/.413, 8 HR, 50 RBI

OF: Tommy Hawke, Lynchburg (Cleveland) - .309/.453/.382, 0 HR, 22 RBI

OF: Theo Gillen, Charleston (Tampa Bay) - .267/.433/.387, 5 HR, 18 RBI

OF: Justin Gonzales, Salem (Boston) - .298/.381/.423, 4 HR, 27 RBI

DH: Maxton Martin, Hickory (Texas) - .259/.343/.440, 12 HR, 64 RBI

Utility: Jesús Made, Carolina (Milwaukee) - .267/.373/.388, 4 HR, 46 RBI

Starter: David Shields, Columbia (Kansas City) - 18 G, 3-1, 2.01 ERA, 81 SO

Starter: Jose Urbina, Charleston (Tampa Bay) - 19 G, 7-2, 2.05 ERA, 96 SO

Starter: Jostin Florentino, Myrtle Beach (Chicago NL) - 11 G, 4-3, 1.96 ERA, 67 SO

Starter: Melvin Hernandez, Carolina (Milwaukee) - 24 G, 10-5, 2.00 ERA, 97 SO

Reliever: Merritt Beeker, Fredericksburg (Washington) - 38 G, 3-2, 1.85 ERA, 78 SO

Reliever: Sean Matson, Lynchburg (Cleveland) - 20 G, 3-2, 1.21 ERA, 70 SO

Manager of the Year: Jordan Smith, Lynchburg (Cleveland) - 70-59

MVP: Caleb Bonemer, Kannapolis (Chicago AL) - .281/.400/.458, 10 HR, 58 RBI

Pitcher of the Year: David Shields, Columbia (Kansas City) - 18 G, 3-1, 2.01 ERA, 81 SO

Top MLB Prospect: Jesús Made, Carolina (Milwaukee) - .267/.373/.388, 4 HR, 46 RBI







Carolina League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.