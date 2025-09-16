Smith, Two Players, Honored by Minor League Baseball in Season Awards

September 16, 2025

Lynchburg Hillcats







Lynchburg Hillcats Manager, Jordan Smith, was named the 2025 Carolina League Manager of the Year by Minor League Baseball.

In addition, two former Hillcats received nods to the Carolina League All-Star Team. Outfielder Tommy Hawke and Reliever Sean Matson were each rewarded with the honor.

Smith, in his third season as manager, led the Hillcats to a 70-59 record, the best in the Carolina League. In addition, he led his team to the postseason after winning the first half. By defeating Fredericksburg in the first round, Smith has his team in their first Carolina League Championship appearance since 2022.

Hawke took the league by storm in his 63 games as a member of the 'Cats. Of those awarded with All-Star honors from the Single-A level, he led the bunch with a .453 OBP and 63 stolen bases. As the leadoff hitter, Hawke assisted with 65 runs scored, leading Lynchburg to the first-half crown.

Matson was a stalwart for Lynchburg in the bullpen and as a starter. When he received the call-up in July, he boasted a 3-2 record with a 1.21 ERA across 20 outings, striking out 70 in the process. As a reliever, his numbers were even better, finishing 3-1 with a 1.13 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 39.2 innings.

Both Hawke and Matson finished the season with the Lake County Captains, who reached the Midwest League postseason.

The Hillcats will face the Carolina League Pitcher of the Year, David Shields, and the Columbia Fireflies in game two of the Carolina League Championship Series tonight at 7:05 p.m. at Segra Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.







Carolina League Stories from September 16, 2025

