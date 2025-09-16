Columbia Fireflies Game Notes vs Lynchburg 9.16

The Fireflies play a crucial win-or-go-home game in the Carolina League Championship Series tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. Columbia takes on The Lynchburg Hillcats in Game Two of the best-of-three series. The Fireflies send LHP David Shields (1-0, 1.80 ERA) to the hill and Lynchburg counters with RHP Joey Oakie (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

To thank the fans for an incredible season of baseball at Segra Park, The Fireflies and their partner BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program are giving fans $5 tickets to the game for the remainder of the playoffs! Fans can purchase tickets for tonight's game at FirefliesTickets.com.

GAME ONE'S STORY: The Lynchburg Hillcats offense jumped out to a 3-0 lead across the first four innings of game one at Bank of The James Stadium. Dean Curley was instrumental in the Hillcats early attack. The shortstop had three RBI on the first five runs of the game for the Hillcats. After that, the Fireflies took advantage of small ball, as Columbia's first four runs were all unearned. The big hit for Columbia came in the top of the eighth. Hyungchan Um singled to right field before Nolan Schubert misplayed the ball, which allowed Um to advance to third and Ramon Ramirez and Stone Russell to score to cut Columbia's deficit to 5-4. In the top of the ninth inning, Asbel Gonzalez drew a one out walk. After that, the centerfielder stole second and third before a wild pitch allowed him to motor home with two outs to tie the game. Lynchburg took in home in the bottom of the 10th after a Aaron Walton walk-off double.

ABOUT THE HILLCATS: The Hillcats finished last in the Carolina League this season with 39 homers. Columbia was eighth with 54 long balls and Fayetteville led the pack with 82. The Hillcats were near the bottom of the League in nearly every significant hitting category for the 2025 season. The pitching staff was dominant. They finished third in the League with a 3.76 ERA and held a 1.34 WHIP as a team. The Hillcats reinvented their roster many times this season. There was only one player on the team (Luis Merejo) who played more than 100 games for Lynchburg. And only six players tallied at least 80 appearances on the year. The Hillcats have 13 players on their playoff roster who were selected in the 2025 draft. That includes three of Cleveland's top five selections this season.

ABOUT THE FIREFLIES: The Fireflies clinched a first-half playoff berth as a host of four teams were within a pair of games of eachother heading into the final week of the half. A couple of individuals paved the way for Columbia's success this season. Asbel Gonzalez set franchise records in steals (78) and runs scored (82). Ramon Ramirez took advantage of him being on-base, leading the club with 11 homers and 56 RBI. Dash Albus finished 2nd in the circuit in wins (9) and fifth in saves (6).

THE DIVISIONAL ROUND: Both The Fireflies and The Hillcats swept their opponents in the Divisional Round. Columbia utilized excellent pitching, particularly from the bullpen, who spun eight scoreless innings in the first pair of playoff games to beat Myrtle Beach 4-1 and 2-1 to advance to The Carolina League Championship Series. For Lynchburg, they used some late inning theatrics to pave their path. Nolan Schubart hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give The Hillcats a 2-1 win in game one and then Lynchburg rallied from down 4-1 in the seventh, to win 5-4 thanks to a throwing error in the ninth inning of game two.

IT'S NOT ABOUT HOW YOU START THE SEASON, IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH: After clinching first-half playoff berths, both Columbia and Lynchburg finished near the bottom of the pack in their dicision for the second half. After playoff-clinching hangovers, both teams were able to grab momentum near the end of the season and make a statement by winning their first playoff series against the two second-half division winners. The two teams will play a best-of-three series beginning at Bank of the James Stadium Sunday, September 14 at 6:30 pm. After that, the series shifts to Segra Park, which will hold Game Two Tuesday, September 16 at 7:05 pm. If necessary, Columbia will host Game Three Wednesday, September 17 at 7:05 pm to close out the 2025 Carolina League slate and crown the circuit's next champion.







