Fireflies Reveal Initial Promotions for 10th Anniversary

Published on November 25, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that they are bringing back the Family Four Pack for select, high-profile games for their 10th anniversary season during Black Friday. The deal will be available for Bluey Night, Neon Night, Independence Day Weekend, Dinosaur Night and Faith and Family Night in 2026.

The Fireflies came to The Midlands to kick-off the development of The BullStreet District in 2016. Since then, the club has welcomed over two million fans for Fireflies baseball games in nine seasons over 10 years. Now, it's time to give back for the team's 10th anniversary season. The club is rolling out an affordable, family friendly slate of promotions for the 2026 year and The Family Four Pack is another way to lock-in a great deal for the whole family next summer!

Those who purchase a Family Four Pack will receive four Palmetto Citizen Federal Credit Union All-Star tickets, four 24 oz sodas and four ballpark hot dogs for $60 plus ticket fees. The package has an $86 value and unlocks $18 in savings for families this holiday season. Purchasers will also earn the chance to win a first pitch experience on the night they're attending as well.

"Families loved this deal when we introduced it last year," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "We're excited to bring it back just in time for the holidays so fans can give the gift of a fun summer night at Segra Park to their coworkers, friends or family."

Fans can purchase a Family Four Pack for the following nights at their corresponding link:

Neon Night, Friday, April 10 at 7:05 pm

Independence Day Weekend, Friday, July 3 at 7:05 pm

Dino Night, Saturday, July 25 at 6:05 pm

Bluey Night, Saturday, August 8 at 6:05 pm

Faith and Family Night, Saturday, August 22 at 6:05 pm

Fireflies Holiday Lights are officially here and will be making seasons brighter in the BullStreet District through January 3. For more information on the lights and to purchase tickets, fans can visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.







Carolina League Stories from November 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.