2025 Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets on Sale Now

Published on October 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today that tickets for The 2025 Fireflies Holiday Lights presented by Lexington Medical Center are on sale now. Attendees can purchase general admission tickets, Igloos and Concourse Suites at that time.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will open Friday, November 21 and run every night until Saturday, January 3 this year. The only exception will be when the lights are closed on November 27, December 25, and January 1.

General admission tickets will be available for $10 (plus fees) in November and for $12 (plus fees) in December and January. Guests can purchase tickets at FirefliesTickets.com. Holiday Lights will adhere to The Fireflies Game Day Pricing Model. On the day of the event, tickets will increase in price by $2 per ticket. When you buy early, you can save money and have more fun at Segra Park.

Igloos on the Infield are returning and this year there will be eight experiences available each night during Fireflies Holiday Lights! This experience allows attendees to dine amid the twinkling lights on the infield.

Each igloo seats six people and comes included with a charcuterie board, bottomless hot chocolate and coffee, six bottled waters and 12 cookies. Guests will also be able to purchase packaged beer, wine and canned cocktails while in the igloos. Igloo tickets are $30/person (plus fees).

After the high demand for Igloos on the Infield last year, The Fireflies have added an additional group ticketing experience to the docket. Attendees can reserve a Concourse Suite that accommodates groups of 15 to 25 people. The concourse suites will have a private bartender and will come with a buffet including turkey, ham, green beans, Mac & Cheese, rolls, soda, water, coffee and hot chocolate. Adult beverages may also be purchased from the bartender, who will serve the concourse suite from 6-7:45 each evening. To reserve your concourse suite, starting at $40 per person, call (803)-726-4487 Ext 2.

"Fireflies Holiday Lights continues to grow as over 40,000 guests joined in on our holiday tradition in 2024," said Team P resident Brad Shank. " We like to say fun is always in season at Segra Park, and this family activity is fun for all ages. Our staff and partners take a lot of pride in making spirits brighter during the holiday season ."

In addition to some returning favorites, like the s'mores kits, fresh baked cookies and soup, ballpark concession stands will also be serving churros and fried cheesecake this year.

Fireflies Holiday Lights will offer plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy. Attendees can write letters to Santa at the Lexington Medical Center Be Well Picnic Pavillion, search the concourse for the keys to our annual scavenger hunts, create fun crafts in the MUSC Health Conference Room and even ride the Thermal Technologies Express around the concourse.

For more information on the lights and to purchase tickets, fans can visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.







Carolina League Stories from October 16, 2025

2025 Fireflies Holiday Lights Tickets on Sale Now - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.