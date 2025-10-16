Top Players from 2025: Pitchers

Published on October 16, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







Ogando was one of the few pitchers on the Opening Day roster that stuck with Fayetteville throughout the entirety of the season. The 21-year-old out of the Dominican Republic made 25 total appearances and 13 starts across the summer, totaling a team-high 113 strikeouts over 95.0 innings in addition to an 8-4 record and 4.07 ERA. He limited baserunners with a 1.31 WHIP and allowed opposing hitters to bat for just a .170 combined average. Across the Carolina League he also ranked second with his 113 punchouts. His standout performance was on August 10th on the road in Delmarva when we spun 5.0 hitless innings and struck out a season-high nine Shorebirds.

Parker Smith - RHP

Houston's fourth round pick out of the 2024 draft made his professional debut in the FCL during May and was promoted to Single-A Fayetteville on June 8th. He pitched through a turbulent month of June in which he pitched to a 6.57 ERA before settling in to become the Woodpeckers top arm over the remainder of the season. The 22-year-old Houston, Texas native allowed just seven earned runs in 30.2 total innings during August (2.05 ERA) and had a sub-one WHIP at 0.98 with just six walks and 32 strikeouts over the span. He finished the year with 55 strikeouts in 59.2 innings and projects as a top arm for High-A Asheville in 2026.

Ryan Smith - RHP

Smith also spent the entire season on the roster and developed into one of Fayetteville's most dependable arms out of the bullpen. The ninth round pick out of Illinois-Chicago appeared in 34 games as a reliever and pitched to a 3.13 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 54.2 innings. He was one of the top relievers across the entire Carolina League between mid-June and late August, allowing just two earned runs across 16 appearances and a 23.0 inning span.

Francisco Frias - RHP

The 21-year-old out of the Dominican Republic spent the full season in the Fayetteville bullpen and put together some of the best relief numbers league wide. Across 32 games Frias pitched to the tune of a 3.09 ERA with 60 strikeouts and 32 walks in 58.1 innings. He converted four of seven save chances and held opposing hitters to a .188 average. He closed out a year with a dominant August, allowing just one earned run over 13.1 innings.

Luis Rodriguez - RHP

Rodriguez, the 21-year-old from Venezuela, put together one of the best campaigns by a pitcher in Fayetteville franchise history. He won the league ERA crown during the first half of play, pitching to a 2.17 mark over 13 games and 54.0 total innings. Rodriguez became the first pitcher in Woodpeckers history to finish with the lowest qualifying ERA in a half, and pitched in six more games during the second half before earning a promotion to High-A Asheville on August 7th. He was one of the most consistent arms in the Fayetteville rotation, allowing one earned run or less in 12 of his 19 games pitched. Rodriguez was acquired by Houston in May of 2024 in a one-for-one deal that sent Astros outfielder Corey Julks to the Chicago White Sox.







Carolina League Stories from October 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.