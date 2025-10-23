Leaving the Nest: A Look Back at 2025 Woodpeckers Promotions

The Woodpeckers closed down the 2025 season with the second best overall record in franchise history at 69-63 and saw 16 different players earn a promotion to High-A Asheville and beyond. Below is a breakdown of the Woodpeckers who took the next step in 2025.

Pitchers

Bryce Mayer (16th round, 2024 - Missouri) - Pitched in five games for Fayetteville and struck out 30 hitters over 17.2 innings pitched. Had a 2.85 ERA in High-A and finished the year in Double-A Corpus Christi. Named Houston Astros Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Alonzo Tredwell (2nd round, 2023 - UCLA) - Had a 3.94 ERA with Fayetteville over 48.0 total innings and struck out 52. Promoted to High-A Asheville on 6/16 and again to Double-A Corpus Christi on 8/5. Struck out 122 hitters over exactly 100.0 total innings across three levels.

Ramsey David (10th round, 2024 - Southeastern) - Pitched in 13 games for Fayetteville with 11 starts and struck out 51 hitters in 51.1 innings. Dominated in High-A Asheville with a 1.40 ERA over 25.2 innings and earned a promotion to Double-A Corpus Christi on 8/19.

Dawil Almonte (International Free Agent, 2022) - One of the Woodpeckers most consistent relievers throughout the year, Almonte had a 1.97 ERA in 26 games out of the bullpen and earned a promotion to Asheville on 8/4.

Anthony Cruz (International Free Agent, 2022) - Pitched in 20 games for Fayetteville and struck out 84 hitters in 84.0 innings of work. Earned a promotion to High-A on 8/4

Brandon McPherson (Undrafted Free Agent, 2025) - Signed out of Independent League baseball and dominated upon arrival to Fayetteville to the tune of a 3.54 ERA in 20.1 innings. Struck out 23 over the stretch and earned a promotion to High-A Asheville on 8/4.

Luis Rodriguez (Traded from Chicago White Sox, 2024) - The first half ERA champ across the Carolina League, Rodriguez went 5-0 with a 2.70 ERA over 19 games and 12 starts. Held opposing bats to a .218 average and earned a promotion to Asheville on 8/4.

Dylan Howard (8th round, 2024 - Radford) - Howard was a front-line starter for Fayetteville in the second half of the season, going 2-1 with a 3.45 ERA over eight games and was bumped up to Asheville on 8/10. He put up even more impressive numbers in High-A, pitching to a 2.66 ERA over five starts with 24 strikeouts in 23.2 inning.

Infielders

Max Holy (Undrafted Free Agent, 2024 - Central Missouri) - Fayetteville's leading hitter during the first three weeks of the regular season, slashing .353/.528/.569 over his first 17 games. He walked 18 times in those 17 games and also tallied four doubles, 21 runs scored, 13 RBI and nine stolen bases. Earned a promotion to High-A Asheville on 8/4.

Hector Salas (International Free Agent, 2024) - Had a .362 OBP across 134 plate appearances and swiped ten bases in 33 total games. Earned a promotion to Asheville and batted .238 over 21 games with the Tourists.

Catchers

Jason Schiavone (11th round, 2024 - James Madison) - Slugged five homers, ten doubles and drew 58 walks for a .385 OBP across 70 games with the Woodpeckers. Promoted to Asheville on 8/25 and went 8-for-28 with a home run and five RBI over eight games with the Toursits.

Kedaur Trujillo (International Free Agent, 2022) - Had four homers and four doubles with Fayetteville over 56 games. Promoted to Asheville on 8/25 and went 4-for-14 at the plate over five games with the Toursits

Jancel Villarroel (International Free Agent, 2022) - Slashed .258/.360/.385 over 85 games with six homers, 16 doubles, 45 RBI and 20 stolen bases. It marked the first time in franchise history that a catcher stole 20 bases in a season while he also made starts in left and right field plus second base. He earned a promotion to High-A Asheville on August 4th and swatted a pair of homers while driving in nine for the Tourists in 13 games to close the season.

Outfielders

Lucas Spence (Undrafted Free Agent, 2024 - Southern Illinois Edwardsville) - During his time with the Woodpeckers, Spence slashed .286/.450/.277 with five doubles, 18 walks and 11 stolen bases. He played in all three outfield spots and batted in five different spots in the lineup and earned promotion to High-A Asheville on May 5th.

Oliver Carrillo (Traded from San Diego Padres, 2024) - Slugged .419 with four doubles and three homers over 23 games with Fayetteville. Also tallied a .799 OPS before earning a promotion to Asheville on 5/19.

Drew Brutcher (Undrafted Free Agent, 2025) - Fayetteville's top hitter in the first half with a league best .330 batting average over 54 games, tallying 65 hits, 15 doubles, 27 RBI and a .429 OBP. Brutcher was the first Fayetteville hitter in franchise history to win a first-half batting title and earned a promotion to High-A Asheville on June 16th. His 36 hits in May alone also set a franchise record for the most by a Fayetteville bat in a single month.







