Woodpeckers in the Show: 2025 MLB Debuts

Published on November 13, 2025

It was another strong year of Woodpeckers alums breaking into Major League Baseball. Below is a breakdown of the nine former Woodpeckers that made their big league debuts in 2025.

AJ Blubaugh (RHP - 2022)

Blubaugh struck out 20 hitters over 13.0 innings during his brief three games with Fayetteville in 2022. He rose through the Astros farm ranks and was named the organization's 2024 Minor League Pitcher of the Year. Blubaugh was called up to Houston for his MLB debut April 30th at home against Detroit. The former 7th round pick posted fantastic big league numbers as a starter and reliever for Houston, pitching to a 1.69 ERA in 32.0 total innings.

Kenedy Corona (OF - 2021, 2022)

Corona spent parts of two seasons with Fayetteville in 2021 and 2022, totaling 102 total games with the club before a promotion to High-A. He spent the majority of the 2025 summer with Triple-A Sugar Land and had the chance to appear in three games with Houston and make his MLB debut on July 7th at home against Cleveland.

Zach Cole (OF - 2022, 2023)

Cole played in 98 total games with the Woodpeckers between 2022 and 2023, clubbing 13 total home-run during his time at Segra Stadium. The former 10th round pick out of Ball State made his MLB debut this season on September 12th in Atlanta and made national headlines when he hit the very first pitch of his career out of the park. He finished his debut 3-for-4 with 4 RBI in an 11-3 Astros victory.

Drew Gilbert (OF - 2022)

The Astros first round pick out of the Tennessee Vols program appeared in just six games for Fayetteville in 2022 before suffering a season-ending injury. He was traded to the Mets during the 2023 summer, then again to the Giants in July of this year. He made his major league debut with San Francisco on August 8th and played in 39 games before season's end.

Colton Gordon (LHP - 2022)

Gordon made five appearances with Fayetteville in 2022 and quickly rose through the Astros farm system, reaching Triple-A Sugar Land in 2023. Houston called on the lefty for his MLB debut on May 14th at home against the Royals. He made 20 total appearances this summer with the Astros, 14 starts, and struck out 72 hitters over 86.0 total innings.

Ryan Gusto (RHP - 2022)

Gusto was a member of the Woodpeckers Opening Day roster in 2022 and one of the club's top arms, going 2-0 with a 2.63 ERA in five games and earning a quick promotion to High-A. Fast forward to 2025 and Gusto made the Astros roster out of Spring Training and debuted on March 31st with two scoreless relief innings against San Francisco. He made 24 total appearances with Houston as a starter and reliever, going 7-4 with a 4.92 ERA before getting traded to Miami late in the year.

Brice Matthews (INF - 2023)

Matthews was one of the top prospect at Segra Stadium in 2023 after being selected in the first round by Houston out of Nebraska. He connected for six doubles and four homers over 33 games in his first pro summer, then vaulted all the way to Triple-A by the end of 2024. The Astros called up the Houston native to The Show on July 11th to make his debut against the Texas Rangers. His standout game in the big leagues came on July 21st in Arizona when he hit a pair of homers and drove home five runs against the Diamondbacks.

Jacob Melton (OF - 2022)

Melton tore up the Carolina League over 19 games with Fayetteville in 2022, batting .324 with a 1.001 OPS and ten extra-base hits. The second round pick out of Oregon State debuted with Houston on June 1st at Tampa Bay and spent three different stints with the club. He had 11 hits and drove in seven over 32 total big league contests.

Chad Stevens (INF - 2021)

Stevens played in 34 games with Fayetteville during the 2021 season and signed a free agent contract with the Angels in the 2024 summer. He spent most of 2025 in Triple-A Salt Lake and earned a call up to the big leagues for five games in early July.







