Houston Astros Announce Sale of Three Minor League Affiliates to Diamond Baseball Holdings

Published on December 9, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release







HOUSTON, TX - The Houston Astros announced today that they have agreed to sell the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (Triple-A), Corpus Christi Hooks (Double-A) and Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Single-A) to Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select Minor League Baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). The three clubs will remain affiliates of the Astros and continue to be guided by their existing local leadership, including GM Tyler Stamm in Sugar Land, GM Brady Ballard in Corpus Christi and GM Michelle Skinner in Fayetteville.

"Diamond Baseball Holdings is the perfect partner for the Astros. Not only do they have a successful track record of investing in communities and Minor League Baseball, they also are committed to a best-in-class local fan experience," states Jim Crane, Owner and Chairman, Houston Astros. "On behalf of our entire organization, I want to personally thank every employee and fan within each of the clubs for helping make the Astros a championship franchise. We remain committed to these communities as our affiliate partners, and we look forward to continuing to grow the game of baseball together."

The Space Cowboys, Hooks and Woodpeckers all bring a track record of on-field success, strong city relationships and operational excellence. They will continue to provide unforgettable baseball and family-friendly entertainment to their communities under DBH's leadership, with front office staff remaining in place. The clubs will remain firmly rooted in their communities, with the Space Cowboys playing at Constellation Field in Sugar Land, the Hooks at Whataburger Field on Corpus Christi's waterfront, and the Woodpeckers at Segra Stadium in the heart of downtown Fayetteville.

Each club is defined by a unique personality and strong momentum. In Sugar Land, the Space Cowboys have built a bold, engaging identity and entertainment experience since becoming an Astros affiliate in 2021, underscored by an acclaimed mascot and a 2024 campaign capped by both Pacific Coast League and Triple-A National Championships. In Corpus Christi, the Hooks have become a Coastal Bend institution since debuting at their scenic waterfront ballpark in 2005, highlighted by six postseason berths in the Texas League and a recent 20th-anniversary rebrand that strengthens their connection to the community. And in Fayetteville, the Woodpeckers have emerged as one of the Carolina League's most dynamic and community-driven teams since their inaugural 2017 season, known for innovative promotions that helped propel them into the top 10 in Single-A attendance this past season.

"Our affiliates are critical partners to the success of our major league franchise. We are excited to invest in our players within each of these communities and look forward to working alongside DBH and the local communities to ensure our players continue to have the best-in-class minor league experience they have been accustomed to," states Dana Brown, Astros General Manager.

Through its roster of affiliated clubs across the country, DBH is on a mission to make lifelong memories for its fans. The organization works to support local passions and priorities with national reach and scale, integrating cutting-edge digital technologies into club operations as well as providing new value-generating opportunities in partnership with MiLB.

These acquisitions mark the first Astros-affiliated clubs to join DBH.

"We're excited to welcome these three outstanding Astros affiliates to the DBH family," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO of DBH, respectively. "The Space Cowboys, Hooks and Woodpeckers embody what makes Minor League Baseball so special as each has cultivated deep community roots and a strong player development culture. Our goal is to work closely with the Astros organization to enhance the foundation that they have built, bringing additional investment, resources and a relentless focus on fans and players."

Subject to obtaining the consent of the league and satisfying other standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the coming weeks.







