Fireflies Spread Holiday Cheer by Partnering with Local Charities

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies announced today a partnership with three local Midlands organizations to raise money for charitable causes throughout Fireflies Holiday Lights at Segra Park this year.

The initiative kicks off this Wednesday, December 10 with A Night of Bell Ringing in Honor of Joe Pinner presented by WIS. Joe Pinner was a long-time employee at WIS who was passionate about The Red Kettle Campaign. The Salvation Army has been ushering in the holidays through the Red Kettle Campaign for over a century. The fundraiser helps provide food, shelter, toys for kids and disaster aid to the local community. WIS on-air talent and staff will be ringing bells and collecting donations on the plaza starting at 5:20.

"As stewards of the community, we jump at any opportunity we can to take something we're doing at Segra Park and make it a positive for those in The Midlands," Fireflies President Brad Shank said. "Hosting these drives is just another way to work with our great partners to make a lasting impact locally."

For the remainder of Fireflies Holiday Lights, the club is teaming up with United Way of The Midlands' Resiliency Drive to provide winter gear for local Midlands' students. Holiday Lights attendees can scan digital and physical signage with QR codes to donate to the fundraiser to provide coats, hats, gloves and other winter gear to students of local schools. Be the warmth they need and donate today.

For the second-straight year, the Fireflies are partnering with Limitless Community Foundation on The Three Kings Day Festival January 3. Dia de los Reyes is a treasured cultural tradition that celebrates the visitation of The Three Wiseman. It is a holiday that celebrates hope, generosity, and community. Limitless Community Development has brought this tradition to Midlands families for 15 years while welcoming families from all backgrounds to celebrate this cultural holiday.

This year, fans who attend The Three Kings Celebration at Segra Park can view a grand entrance and photo opportunities with The Three Kings, kids activities such as crafts and games, live music and dance performances, family friendly entertainment and special information from community resource partners.

Fireflies Holiday Lights is making the holiday season brighter at Segra Park now! The event runs through January 3. For more information on the lights and to purchase tickets, fans can visit FirefliesHolidayLights.com.

