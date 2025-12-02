Fireflies Release 10th Anniversary Season Game Times

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies, in conjunction with The Carolina League and Major League Baseball, announced the start times for their 2026 home games today. The Fireflies kept the bulk of their times the same as 2025 for their 10th anniversary season to continue to keep games accessible to families in the Midlands.

The Fireflies 2026 season-long celebration kicks off at home Tuesday, April 7 at 7:05 pm. The team moved to the Midlands for the 2016 baseball season and will play their 10th season over 11 years next summer. Games on weeknights will begin at 7:05 pm. Saturdays are slated for 6:05 pm. Finally, Sunday game times are set for 5:05 pm.

"Our goal is always to make a night at Segra Park as enjoyable and accessible as possible for our fans and families," Team President Brad Shank said. "These start times are designed so fans can enjoy great baseball, postgame traditions and all the fun of the ballpark. We've heard from so many fans who love this balance and we're excited to offer game times that make it easy for everyone to come out and enjoy a Fireflies game together."

Segra Park will host one day game, Sunday, July 12 at 1:05 pm. The Fireflies will play the Salem Red Sox before both teams head into the All-Star Break.

Fans can view the Fireflies full schedule with home game times here. Game times are subject to change.

