Garcia Receives Golden Honor

COLUMBIA, S.C. - Major League Baseball and The Kansas City Royals announced last night that third baseman Maikel Garcia has been bestowed a Rawlings Gold Glove Award for the 2025 season. The Rawlings Gold Glove Award signifies the best defensive player at each position in each league annually.

Garcia is the first Kansas City Royals third baseman to win a Gold Glove since George Brett. He led the hot corner with +17 Outs Above Average and was second in defensive runs saved (+13) to Ke'Bryan Hayes.

The 25-year-old is the second former Fireflies player to win a Gold Glove, joining Andres Gimenez, who won the award as a second baseman in 2022, 2023 and 2024 playing for The Cleveland Guardians. Garcia played for Columbia in 2021. In 51 games, he hit .303 with 17 extra-base hits and 38 walks to 33 strikeouts. He also paced Low-A East League shortstops with a .981 fielding percentage in 155 total chances.

