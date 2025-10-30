Former Woodpeckers in the Fall League

Even with the minor league regular season well into the rearview mirror, many former Woodpeckers are still playing baseball in the Arizona Fall League. Below is a breakdown of their seasons to this point while playing for the Scottsdale Scorpions in the six-team circuit. The Arizona Fall League regular season runs through November 12th with an abbreviated postseason and championship game scheduled on November 15th.

Joseph Sullivan (OF - 2024)

Sullivan played for the Woodpeckers during the tail end of the 2024 season and suited up for both Asheville and Corpus Christi in 2025. Over nine games with the Scottsdale Scorpions, Sullivan is slashing .286/.395/.371 with 10 RBI and nine runs scored.

Will Bush (C - 2024)

Bush played in six games at the start of the Fall League season and drew eight walks in the span of 19 plate appearances for a .526 OBP. The 2024 Fayetteville Woodpecker catcher started the 2025 season with Asheville and was promoted to Double-A Corpus Christi on August 5th.

James Hicks (RHP - 2024)

The former 13th round pick and Fayetteville Woodpecker from the 2024 season had lit of the Arizona Fall League, not allowing a run in over three games and 11.0 total innings. He has also struck out 14 in the span and earned an AZ Fall League Pitcher of the Week honor after striking out six batters in four scoreless innings against the Salt River Rafters.

Derek True (RHP - 2024)

Over four appearances out of Scottsdale's bullpen the 2024 Woodpecker arm has not allowed a run and struck out seven batters over 3.2 innings. The former Cal Poly Mustang was an early season promotion from Fayetteville in 2024 and has spent the majority of the last two summers with High-A Asheville.

Anderson Brito (RHP - 2024)

Brito turned himself into one of the Astros top pitching prospects during his time with Fayetteville in 2024. He made 12 starts with High-A Asheville and entered the Fall League after being limited to just 49.1 innings during the minor league season. The 21-year-old out of Venezuela has put up big strikeout numbers with 17 K's over 8.1 innings and earned an AZ Fall League Pitcher of the Week award after his first start.

Hudson Leach (RHP - 2024)

Leach signed as an undrafted free agent out of Miami Ohio and was a key piece of the Woodpeckers bullpen during the 2024 season. He made it all the way up to Triple-A Sugar Land in 2025 and has appeared in four fall games with the Scorpions, striking out nine batters in 4.0 innings.







