Woodpeckers Announce Start Times for 2026 Regular Season

Published on December 12, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

The Fayetteville Woodpeckers announced their start times for the 2026 campaign. Aligning with last season's game times, the club will start Tuesday through Thursday games at 6:35 p.m., Friday & Saturday games at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday games at 5:05 p.m.

There will be a few exceptions to regular start times in 2026. On Wednesday, April 22nd and Wednesday May 6th, the Woodpeckers will hold their annual Education Day games scheduled for 11:05 a.m. The club will also hold their Camp Day which starts at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3rd. Due to scheduling rules, the Tuesday, April 21st game, Tuesday, May 5th game, and Tuesday, June 2nd game will all start at 6:05 p.m.

Opening Night is slated for 7:05 p.m. on Friday, April 3rd when the visiting Wilson Warbirds (Milwaukee Brewers) make their way to Segra Stadium to play their first game in franchise history. Full, half, and 20 game Season Tickets are now available. Season Tickets are the best way to secure your seat for the 2026 campaign. For more information about season tickets or group outings at Segra Stadium, please call our front office at 910-339-1989 or visit us online at fayettevillewoodpeckers.com.







