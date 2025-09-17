Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.17 vs Lynchburg

Published on September 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







The Fireflies close out their 2025 season with a winner-take-all match against The Lynchburg Hillcats for Game Three of The Carolina League Championship Series tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. RHP Kendry Chourio (1-0, 1.80 ERA) toes the rubber for Columbia and Lynchburg counters with RHP Melkis Hernandez (0-0, 2.25 ERA).

Tonight, all fans can buy tickets for $5 thanks to BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program. There's one last night to pack Segra Park and help push The Fireflies to their first franchise championship! Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.

-----------------------------------------

GAME TWO'S STORY: The Columbia Fireflies won a grudge match to force Game Three at Segra Park. Last night the two team's combined for 25 runs on 29 hits and 12 walks, but it didn't look like a slug fest out of the gates. The two teams were tied 1-1 heading into the fifth inning, and after the wheels fell off in the fifth, David Shields was in line for the victory. The southpaw allowed three runs with Dauri Fernandez landing the fatal blow, smashing a two-run blast in the fifth to give Lynchburg a 3-1 advantage. In the home half, Columbia rallied for six runs to take a 7-3 lead. Ramon Ramirez started the scoring with a two-run single and the inning was completed with Henry Ramos' first RBI of the evening. The right fielder ended the night with a career-best four RBI in a 3-5 effort with a pair of runs scored. The Fireflies also had a pair of firsts in the contest. Luke Nowak started the game with his first professional homer in the first inning. In the sixth inning, Yandel Ricardo slashed his first Carolina League mash to push the Fireflies in front 14-5. After a small Lynchburg rally, Fraynel Nova closed out the game with 1.1 one-run innings.

ABOUT THE HILLCATS: The Hillcats finished last in the Carolina League this season with 39 homers. Columbia was eighth with 54 long balls and Fayetteville led the pack with 82. The Hillcats were near the bottom of the League in nearly every significant hitting category for the 2025 season. The pitching staff was dominant. They finished third in the League with a 3.76 ERA and held a 1.34 WHIP as a team. The Hillcats reinvented their roster many times this season. There was only one player on the team (Luis Merejo) who played more than 100 games for Lynchburg. And only six players tallied at least 80 appearances on the year. The Hillcats have 13 players on their playoff roster who were selected in the 2025 draft. That includes three of Cleveland's top five selections this season.

ABOUT THE FIREFLIES: The Fireflies clinched a first-half playoff berth as a host of four teams were within a pair of games of eachother heading into the final week of the half. A couple of individuals paved the way for Columbia's success this season. Asbel Gonzalez set franchise records in steals (78) and runs scored (82). Ramon Ramirez took advantage of him being on-base, leading the club with 11 homers and 56 RBI. Dash Albus finished 2nd in the circuit in wins (9) and fifth in saves (6).

THE DIVISIONAL ROUND: Both The Fireflies and The Hillcats swept their opponents in the Divisional Round. Columbia utilized excellent pitching, particularly from the bullpen, who spun eight scoreless innings in the first pair of playoff games to beat Myrtle Beach 4-1 and 2-1 to advance to The Carolina League Championship Series. For Lynchburg, they used some late inning theatrics to pave their path. Nolan Schubart hit an RBI single in the top of the seventh to give The Hillcats a 2-1 win in game one and then Lynchburg rallied from down 4-1 in the seventh, to win 5-4 thanks to a throwing error in the ninth inning of game two.

IT'S NOT ABOUT HOW YOU START THE SEASON, IT'S ABOUT HOW YOU FINISH: After clinching first-half playoff berths, both Columbia and Lynchburg finished near the bottom of the pack in their dicision for the second half. After playoff-clinching hangovers, both teams were able to grab momentum near the end of the season and make a statement by winning their first playoff series against the two second-half division winners. After splitting the first two games of the series, the two opponents play in a winner-take-all grudge match tonight at Segra Park at 7:05 pm. The result of tonight's game will crown the 2025 Carolina League Champion.







Carolina League Stories from September 17, 2025

Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.17 vs Lynchburg - Columbia Fireflies

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.