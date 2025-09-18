Gottschall Named Carolina League Athletic Trainer of the Year

Published on September 17, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

ZEBULON, N.C. - The Professional Baseball Athletic Trainers Society announced on Wednesday that Carolina Mudcats athletic trainer Lauren Gottschall was named the Carolina League Athletic Trainer of the Year.

Gottschall, who just completed her first season with the Mudcats was previously the athletic trainer for the Fort Wayne TinCaps (A+ San Diego) in 2023 and 2024 before joining the Milwaukee Brewers organization this season.

"This final season for the Carolina Mudcats has been an incredible experience. I am deeply grateful to the staff and players for welcoming me into the organization and making this year so memorable. To be recognized with this award is truly an honor and a meaningful way to close out the season." Gottschall said.

After being recognized by her peers as the Carolina League Athletic Trainer of the Year, Gottschall is eligible to be selected Minor League Athletic Trainer of the Year which will be voted on at the 2025 MLB winter meetings in Orlando, Florida.

The Mudcats concluded the 2025 season with a 68-60 record, marking their seventh straight winning campaign.

