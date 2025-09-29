Made Named Brewers Minor League Player of the Year

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Brewers today announced their 2025 Robin Yount Performance Awards, naming infielder Jesús Made (MAH-day) as Minor League Player of the Year.

Made, 18, batted .285/.379/.413 with 28 doubles, 6 triples, 6 HR, 61 RBI, 81 runs and 47 stolen bases in 115 games between Low-A Carolina (83g), High-A Wisconsin (27g) and Double-A Biloxi (5g).

Ranked as Milwaukee's No. 1 prospect and No. 5 overall by MLB Pipeline, Made began 2025 with Carolina where he batted .267/.373/.388 with 21 doubles, 3 triples, 4 HR, 46 RBI and 40 stolen bases in 83 games. He earned Carolina League All-Star honors at utility and was named as the Top MLB Prospect in the league.

Made was promoted to Wisconsin on August 3 and batted .343/.415/.500 (37-for-108) with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 HR, 12 RBI, 20 runs and 5 stolen bases in 27 games with the Timber Rattlers. He was moved up to Biloxi on September 8 and played 5 regular season games with the Shuckers. Made started both postseason games for Biloxi and connected on his first Double-A home run in Game 2 of the Southern League Division Series.

The Brewers signed Made as a non-drafted free agent out of the Dominican Republic in January 2024. He represented Milwaukee at the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.

The Mudcats finished the 2025 season with a 68-60 record, marking their seventh consecutive winning campaign.

