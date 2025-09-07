Mudcats Shut out at Fredericksburg

Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Carolina Mudcats News Release







FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - The Fredericksburg Nationals scored twice in the second inning and never trailed as they downed the Carolina Mudcats 5-0 on Saturday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fredericksburg (35-28 second half // 65-63 overall) struck first with a pair of runs in the second inning on a two-run home run from Angel Feliz for the early 2-0 advantage.

The Nationals added to the lead in the fifth when they added three runs on a throwing error and an RBI single from Brenner Cox for the final 5-0 margin.

Carolina (31-32 // 67-60 overall) managed only four hits in the game and had just two runners reach scoring position.

The 2025 season and 35 years of Mudcats baseball concludes on Sunday afternoon with first pitch slated for 1:35 p.m. Carolina will hand the ball to RHP Melvin Hernandez (10-5, 2.00) while Fredericksburg is set to counter with RHP Brayan Romero (4-6, 4.79).

The Carolina Mudcats are the officially licensed Class-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers. First established in 1991, the Mudcats have provided affordable family fun for over 30 years at Five County Stadium in Zebulon, N.C. The 2025 season will celebrate the 35th year of the Carolina Mudcats. Follow the Mudcats online at www.carolinamudcats.com, and on social media at www.facebook.com/carolinamudcats, www.x.com/carolinamudcats, www.tiktok.com/@carolinamudcats and www.instagram.com/carolinamudcats.







Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.