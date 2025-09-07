Owens Tosses Two Scoreless in Loss
Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Hickory Crawdads News Release
Hickory, NC - Tom Poole's solo homer in the ninth was enough for the Charleston RiverDogs to pick up a 2-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads in front 2,847 fans at LP Frans Stadium on Saturday night.
The two clubs got a solid night from their pitching corps, as both clubs surrendered just eight hits while striking out 24 combined batters.
Charleston scored first in the game as Connor Hujsak homered to left field against Hickory's Aidan Deakins to give the RiverDogs a 1-0 advantage.
In the sixth, Gavin Fien plated Juan Sulbaran, who doubled to open the frame, with a sacrifice fly, knotting the game at 1-1.
Both clubs had a chance to break the stalemate in the eighth inning, loading the bases in their time at bat. However, Hickory reliever Frank Martinez and Charleston reliever Mason Nichols left the bases loaded, taking the game to the ninth tied at one.
In the ninth, Poole left the yard with a blast to right center field, breaking the tie, giving Charleston (67-62, 32-31) a chance at their first win in the series.
Nichols would be up to the challenge, retiring Hickory (68-61, 35-29) to earn his first Carolina League win.
Frank Martinez (0-1) took the loss for Hickory, snapping a three-game winning streak.
Images from this story
|
Hickory Crawdads outfielder Hector Osorio slides home
Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2025
- Jordan Sanchez Homers Twice, But Shorebirds Fall Short by One Run - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Saturday Shutout Win Secures FredNats Winning Record in 2025 - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Shut out at Fredericksburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Owens Tosses Two Scoreless in Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- Hujsak, Poole's Solo Shots Help 'Dogs Snap Skid - Charleston RiverDogs
- Pelicans Rally Past Fireflies to Earn 10-5 Victory - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Ballers Blow out Jackets in One-Sided Saturday - Augusta GreenJackets
- Eight-Run Sixth Sets Down Fireflies - Columbia Fireflies
- GreenJackets' Season Finale Moved up to 1:00 - Augusta GreenJackets
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.6 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.