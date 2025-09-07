Owens Tosses Two Scoreless in Loss

Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads outfielder Hector Osorio slides home

Hickory, NC - Tom Poole's solo homer in the ninth was enough for the Charleston RiverDogs to pick up a 2-1 win over the Hickory Crawdads in front 2,847 fans at LP Frans Stadium on Saturday night.

The two clubs got a solid night from their pitching corps, as both clubs surrendered just eight hits while striking out 24 combined batters.

Charleston scored first in the game as Connor Hujsak homered to left field against Hickory's Aidan Deakins to give the RiverDogs a 1-0 advantage.

In the sixth, Gavin Fien plated Juan Sulbaran, who doubled to open the frame, with a sacrifice fly, knotting the game at 1-1.

Both clubs had a chance to break the stalemate in the eighth inning, loading the bases in their time at bat. However, Hickory reliever Frank Martinez and Charleston reliever Mason Nichols left the bases loaded, taking the game to the ninth tied at one.

In the ninth, Poole left the yard with a blast to right center field, breaking the tie, giving Charleston (67-62, 32-31) a chance at their first win in the series.

Nichols would be up to the challenge, retiring Hickory (68-61, 35-29) to earn his first Carolina League win.

Frank Martinez (0-1) took the loss for Hickory, snapping a three-game winning streak.

