Mejia Picks up 5 Hits in 12-8 Loss

Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Hickory Crawdads third baseman Esteban Mejia

Hickory, NC - The Charleston RiverDogs scored seven times in the eighth inning to close out the 2025 campaign with a 12-8 win over the Hickory Crawdads at LP Frans Stadium on Sunday.

Connor Hujsak and Tom Poole once again led the charge for Charleston, as the pair launched home runs for the second consecutive day to push the RiverDogs to consecutive wins to close out the campaign. The homers were part of a 15-hit outburst for Charleston, that sealed a 13-7 season record head-to-head against the Crawdads.

Esteban Mejia collected five hits for the 'Dads, driving home two runs. The five hit day was a season-high for the infielder, boosting his average to .268 for the year.

Ryan Andrade picked up his Carolina League leading 11th win on the season, as Charleston finishes with a 68-62 record.

Kamdyn Perry suffered the loss on Sunday for Hickory, who closed out 2025 with an identical 68-62 record.

The Hickory Crawdads will return to LP Frans Stadium on April 2nd, 2026, opening the home schedule with a three-game series against the Columbia Fireflies.

