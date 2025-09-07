Sunday's Regular Season Finale against Columbia Cancelled

Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - Due to inclement weather, the Myrtle Beach Pelicans game with the Columbia Fireflies on Sunday, September 7th has been cancelled.

As a reminder, tickets for Sunday's game cannot be refunded but are good for the 2025 Carolina League Playoffs or any regular season game in any future year. Tickets can be exchanged at the box office the next time you come to Pelicans Ballpark.

The Pelicans begin a best of three playoff series against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals). Game 1 at Pelicans Ballpark is scheduled for 7:05 E.T. on Tuesday, September 9th.







