Fireflies Rained out Sunday, September 7, 2025

Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies regular season finale vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark was cancelled due to lightning storms Sunday afternoon. The game will not be made up.

The two teams played one inning before lightning struck close to the stadium, but the play will not count towards any player statistics.

The Fireflies kick-off the Divisional Series of the playoffs with a 7:05 pm contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Both teams have yet to name their rotation for the series.

Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.







