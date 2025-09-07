Fireflies Rained out Sunday, September 7, 2025
Published on September 7, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Columbia Fireflies News Release
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies regular season finale vs the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark was cancelled due to lightning storms Sunday afternoon. The game will not be made up.
The two teams played one inning before lightning struck close to the stadium, but the play will not count towards any player statistics.
The Fireflies kick-off the Divisional Series of the playoffs with a 7:05 pm contest against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans Tuesday night at Pelicans Ballpark. Both teams have yet to name their rotation for the series.
Columbia will play their first home playoff game at Segra Park Thursday, September 11 at 7:05 pm. The night is presented by BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina Federal Employee Program, who will give away neon rally towels to the first 1,000 in attendance. Buy your tickets now at FirefliesTickets.com.
Carolina League Stories from September 7, 2025
- Mejia Picks up 5 Hits in 12-8 Loss - Hickory Crawdads
- FredNats Turn Attention to Playoffs after 6-3 Loss in Season Finale - Fredericksburg Nationals
- Mudcats Close 35th and Final Season with Victory at Fredericksburg - Carolina Mudcats
- Sunday's Regular Season Finale against Columbia Cancelled - Myrtle Beach Pelicans
- Fireflies Rained out Sunday, September 7, 2025 - Columbia Fireflies
- Shorebirds Season Finale vs. Hillcats Cancelled Due to Inclement Weather - Delmarva Shorebirds
- Late Sox Rally Pushes Salem Past Fayetteville, 13-9 in Penultimate Game - Salem Red Sox
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes 9.7 at Myrtle Beach - Columbia Fireflies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.