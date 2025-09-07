Late Sox Rally Pushes Salem Past Fayetteville, 13-9 in Penultimate Game

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (55-74, 29-36) clinched at least a share of their final homestand of 2025 with a 13-9 victory over the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (69-62, 33-32) on Saturday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

With a rebrand coming this offseason, the weekend marked the final two games in Salem Red Sox identity history. Tied 2-2 in the series entering Saturday, the Sox turned to their ace, Yhoiker Fajardo, to secure a third win of the week.

The Sox provided early support with Anderson Fermin drawing a leadoff walk in the first inning. A stolen base and an errant throw advanced him to third, and he later scored on a Jack Winnay RBI groundout for a 1-0 lead.

The advantage didn't last long. Fayetteville stormed back with a four-run third inning. Ethan Frey and Justin Thomasopened with walks, Zach Daudet tied the game on an error, and Caden Powell drove in two more before a Yosweld Vasquez sacrifice fly capped the frame.

Salem answered immediately in the bottom half. Walks to Skylar King and Yoeilin Cespedes set the table for Winnay, who delivered an RBI single up the middle. Kleyver Salazar followed with an RBI single of his own, and two additional runs scored on a double-play ball and a Vasquez error. Both teams struck for four runs in the third, bouncing both starters from the game.

In his final start of the year, Fajardo lasted three innings, allowing two hits, four runs (two earned), four walks, and striking out six.

The Sox extended their lead in the fifth when a wild pitch by Jhoster Baez plated a run, and King added a clutch two-out RBI single to make it 7-4.

Fayetteville chipped away. A run in the sixth made it 7-5 before Salem's Caleb Berry, one of the club's newest additions, had his breakthrough moment. The Michigan State product lined a two-run single to left off Jesus Carrera, extending the lead to 9-5.

But the Woodpeckers rallied late. Powell launched his 10th homer of the season-a three-run shot off Wuilliams Rodriguez in the seventh-to pull within one. Frey followed with a solo homer in the eighth to tie the game at 9-9.

With the game hanging in the balance, Salem found late-inning magic. Enddy Azocar doubled to open the bottom of the eighth, Salazar walked, and D'Angelo Ortiz singled to load the bases. Berry came through again, working a bases-loaded walk to put Salem ahead. He finished a perfect 3-for-3 with three RBIs and two walks.

Fermin added his first Single-A hit and RBI with a sacrifice fly, while King capped the rally with a two-run single. King went 2-for-5 with three RBIs on the night, helping Salem close out a four-run frame.

Leading 13-9 in the ninth, Calvin Bickerstaff retired the side in order to seal the win.

Salem racked up 15 hits, with double-digit contributions across the order. Rodriguez (1-0) earned the win despite allowing four runs on five hits in two innings, while Carrera (0-1) was charged with the loss after yielding six runs in three innings.

The Red Sox will close the 2025 regular season-and the Salem Red Sox era-on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. Jose Bello is scheduled to start as Salem looks to finish on a high note with a series win.







