Adventure Awaits as Salem RidgeYaks Introduce Outdoors-Themed Identity to Southwest Virginia

Published on November 8, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Salem RidgeYaks News Release







SALEM, VA - Adventure has a new name in Southwest Virginia as the Salem Red Sox proudly unveiled their new identity, the Salem RidgeYaks, during a free community launch party Saturday evening at Carilion Clinic Field. The new name, look, and mascot celebrate the region's outdoor adventure, community pride and connection to the Blue Ridge Mountains.

This rebrand marks the beginning of a new era of baseball in Salem, while honoring the team's history. Salem will remain the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The design, colors, fonts, and symbols were thoughtfully created to embody Salem's heritage and heart. The yak personifies the strength, resilience, and hardworking spirit found both in our players and throughout the agricultural roots of Southwest Virginia. The mountain ranges and pine trees in the yak's hairline represent the Blue Ridge Mountains and landscapes that make up the backdrop of Salem Memorial Ballpark. The kayak, also known as a "yak," pays tribute to the popularity of outdoor recreation and the waterways throughout the region.

"This is a great moment for baseball in Salem," said Salem Red Sox General Manager Allen Lawrence. "The RidgeYaks are a creative and symbolic reflection of our community. That's what Minor League Baseball is all about - it's fun, it's unique, and it brings people together."

Each color in the new identity was thoughtfully chosen to ensure it carries meaningful and symbolic ties to the team. The navy and energy blues represent the beauty of the Blue Ridge, while the gold is a tribute to the beautiful sunsets, drawing inspiration from the gold accents in the City of Salem Seal. The iconic red is inspired by the Boston Red Sox, embodying the energy and spirit of baseball.

The font is inspired by the Appalachian Trail blazes and local outfitter signage, blending adventure with authenticity. Additional brand elements include the famous Roanoke Star and Virginia state logo with oar.

"We're proud of our continued partnership with Salem and grateful for the important role the team plays in developing future Red Sox players," said Red Sox President & CEO Sam Kennedy. "This rebrand is an exciting new chapter that celebrates the passion and pride of the Salem community while continuing the strong connection between our organizations. We look forward to many more seasons of great baseball and shared success between Salem and Boston."

The Salem RidgeYaks are also excited to introduce their new mascot: Mac, a yak with an adventurous and friendly personality, full of mountain spirit. Inspired by McAfee Knob, one of the region's most iconic landmarks, Mac loves kayaking, hiking, and being outdoors. He is sure to be a fan-favorite ambassador of the Salem RidgeYaks.

The RidgeYaks brand was developed through extensive fan feedback, stakeholder input, and industry research. The rebrand, created in partnership with Learfield Creative, reflects a true community effort. Working closely with Salem staff, Learfield Creative crafted a brand inspired by local ideas and designed to embody regional pride. Common themes that emerged from fan feedback included the natural beauty of the area, outdoor recreation, and the region's agricultural heritage.

Salem will debut the new brand on Opening Day 2026, set for April 2nd, as the Salem RidgeYaks host the Delmarva Shorebirds at Carilion Clinic Field. 2026 ticket packages and newly branded merchandise are available now. Visit RidgeYaks.com for more information.







Carolina League Stories from November 8, 2025

Adventure Awaits as Salem RidgeYaks Introduce Outdoors-Themed Identity to Southwest Virginia - Salem RidgeYaks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.