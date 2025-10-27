Salem Red Sox Invite Fans to Free Community Rebrand Launch Party

SALEM, VA - Carilion Clinic Field will host a celebration as the Salem Red Sox unveil their highly anticipated new identity during a Rebrand Launch Party on Saturday, November 8th from 4-7p at Salem Memorial Ballpark. This free community event will include official brand unveiling, marking the start of a new era for Salem baseball. The team will remain the Single-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

The event will feature live music by the Eric Wayne Band and will be hosted by Melissa Gaona (WDBJ7) and Brett Sharp (94.9 Star Country). Special Guests include former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator, Bud Foster, and Boston Red Sox pitcher, Zack Kelly, a Roanoke native.

"This isn't just a logo change, but rather a celebration of our community, its history and the future of Salem professional baseball," said General Manager, Allen Lawrence. "Minor League Baseball is known for its fun and creative identities with each brand telling a story that reflects the character of its community, and we are so excited to unveil a brand, inspired by our fans, that gives us a story to share."

The Launch Party will showcase partnerships with local businesses and organizations, highlighting the community spirit of the region. Concessions will be available, with a lineup of food trucks including Birdogs, Heathen's Grill on the Go, Country Man Jamaican, Wiggly Pig BBQ and more.

A variety of newly branded merchandise will be available for purchase following the unveiling. This family-friendly event will include a lineup of fun, from a petting zoo, face painting, and balloon art, to live demos, inflatables, and plenty of activities for fans of all ages. Fans are encouraged to stick around for post-event fireworks set for 7p.

RSVP is encouraged but not required. Fans who RSVP will be entered to win a variety of prizes from local businesses throughout the event. Season tickets are available now with Opening Day 2026 set for April 2nd.

