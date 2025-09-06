Offensive Field Day Powers Fayetteville Past Oat Milkers, 13-7, on Friday Night

SALEM, Va. - The Salem Red Sox (54-74, 28-36), playing as the Malmö Oat Milkers, the 121st team in Minor League Baseball, fell to the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (69-61, 33-31), 13-7, on Friday night at Carilion Clinic Field at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

When the Red Sox traveled to Segra Stadium back on May 8, they faced the Oat Milkers identity on the road. On Friday, Fayetteville returned the favor, taking on the Oat Milkers in Salem for game four of the series.

After a scoreless first two innings, Yoeilin Cespedes broke through in a big way. Ranked as the No. 16 prospect in Boston's system, Cespedes crushed a two-run homer over the left-field fence on the fifth pitch of his at-bat against starter Raimy Rodriguez. It marked his 10th home run of the season, making him the second Salem hitter to reach double digits in 2025, joining Freili Encarnacion. It's also the first time since 2022 that multiple Salem players have hit 10 or more home runs in a season.

The lead was short-lived. In the fourth, Chase Call lifted a sacrifice fly to score Caden Powell, and the Woodpeckers pulled off a first-and-third steal play, with Yosweld Vasquez swiping home to tie the game at 2-2.

Salem responded in the bottom half. Enddy Azocar singled, and Skylar King followed with his first professional home run, a two-run blast to right field. Back-to-back walks to Anderson Fermin and D'Angelo Ortiz set the stage for Starlyn Nunez, who brought home another run on a fielding error by Kyle Walker. The Oat Milkers led 5-2 after four.

The momentum shifted for good in the fifth. Ethan Frey homered to lead off the inning, and a double by Justin Thomas, a walk to Zach Daudet, and a single from Powell loaded the bases. Call worked a bases-loaded walk to bring Fayetteville within 5-4, ending starter Ben Hansen's outing. In his 15th and final start of the season, Hansen went 4.1 innings, allowing seven hits and seven runs (five earned), with four walks and three strikeouts.

Reliever Patrick Galle, the 2025 draftee from Ole Miss, entered in relief but quickly ran into trouble. On his fifth pitch, Nick Monistere launched a grand slam to left, flipping the game to an 8-5 Fayetteville lead.

The Woodpeckers kept the pressure on. A wild pitch in the sixth plated their ninth run, while RBIs from Brandon Forrester and Daudet in the seventh extended the advantage. Two more runs in the ninth capped off the night with a 13-6 cushion.

Salem mounted a final push in the ninth. Fermin walked, Yohander Linarez reached on an error, and Nunez notched his 51st RBI of the year with a groundout, bringing the final score to 13-7.

Hansen (1-7) took the loss, while Leomar Rosario (2-2) earned the win for Fayetteville after three innings of relief, allowing one hit, two walks, and striking out three.

Azocar paced the Salem offense with a 3-for-4 night, adding an RBI and a run scored. As a team, the Oat Milkers managed just eight hits.

Elsewhere in the league, Fredericksburg walked off Carolina to clinch the North Division's second-half title, eliminating the Woodpeckers from postseason contention despite Friday's win. With playoffs off the table, both teams will turn their attention to winning the series this weekend.

The set remains tied at two games apiece heading into the weekend. Game five is set for Saturday at 6:35 p.m., with Yhoiker Fajardo, the reigning Carolina League Pitcher of the Month, scheduled to start as Salem looks to secure at least a share of their final series under the Red Sox identity.







