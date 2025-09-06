Fredericksburg Clinches Division with Win over Mudcats

FREDERICKSBURG, V.A. - Jorgelys Mota blasted a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Fredericksburg Nationals clinched the second half North Division championship with a 5-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats on Friday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.

Fredericksburg (34-28 second half // 64-63 overall) loaded the bases against Jayden Dubanewicz (L, 5-4) with two out in the ninth inning before Mota turned a pitch around and clobbered it into the left field stands for the 13th walk-off win of the season for the Nationals.

Carolina (31-31 // 67-59 overall) once again jumped out to an early lead pushing across the game's first run in the first inning when Handelfry Encarnacion grounded out to plate Josiah Ragsdale for a 1-0 Mudcats advantage.

The Nationals tied the score at one in the bottom of the seventh inning on the fourth home run of the season from Brenner Cox.

Owen Puk (W, 1-1) worked a scoreless top of the ninth inning to earn the victory when Fredericksburg ended the game on the walk-off grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning.

The series continues Saturday night with first pitch slated for 7:05 p.m. with Carolina giving the ball to RHP Tyler Renz (2-2, 4.98) while Fredericksburg sends RHP RJ Sales (1-3, 3.86) to the mound.

