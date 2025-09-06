Hillcats to Face Fredericksburg in Carolina League Playoffs

Published on September 5, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Lynchburg Hillcats News Release







The Lynchburg Hillcats have learned their foe for the first round of the Carolina League Playoffs.

With a walk-off grand slam over the Carolina Mudcats, Lynchburg will take on the Fredericksburg Nationals in a repeat of the 2022 Carolina League Semi-Finals. With two outs in the ninth, Jorgelys Mota delivered the win on a moonshot to left center.

Lynchburg, having won the first half in June, has waited to learn who they would face throughout the second half. After sweeping the Mudcats to clinch the first half crown, the Hillcats punched their ticket to their first postseason since 2022. Lynchburg is seeking their first Carolina League Championship since 2017.

This season, Lynchburg is 13-8 against the Nationals. They most recently squared off in Lynchburg for the final homestand of the regular season with the Hillcats taking the series, 4-3.

The winner of the first round series will face off against the winner of the south division matchup of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and Columbia Fireflies.

The Hillcats will begin the postseason on Tuesday, Sept. 9, in Fredericksburg with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Games two and three (if necessary) are hosted at Bank of the James Stadium, Sept. 11-12, with both games starting at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for both home playoff games are available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.







Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2025

