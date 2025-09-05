Columbia Fireflies 2025 Playoff Preview

Published on September 5, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Columbia Fireflies News Release







COLUMBIA, S.C. - After winning a First-Half South Division Title, the time is finally here for post-season baseball in the Midlands. The Fireflies start their playoff journey with a three-game set against the Myrtle Beach Pelicans and will need to win two best-of-three series to win their first championship in team history. Don't miss out on any of the playoff action as the Fireflies Glow for it All!

Divisional Series vs The Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Game One: Tuesday, September 9 at Myrtle Beach at 7:05 pm

The club kicks off the post-season on the road. After finishing the season in Myrtle Beach, The Fireflies will stay in Myrtle Beach and play Game One at Pelicans Ballpark at 7:05 pm. Fans can listen along to the Fireflies radio broadcast here to stay up to date.

Game Two: Thursday, September 11 at Segra Park at 7:05 pm

The Fireflies are playing their first playoff game at Segra Park Thursday and they need The Midlands help to beat the surging Myrtle Beach Pelicans. BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina is giving away a special neon playoff rally towel to the first 1,000 fans in attendance and fans can enjoy Thirsty Thursday specials at the game. The club will have $1 Busch Lights and $3 Mystery Margaritas, Bud Light, Budweiser, Michelob Ultra and fountain sodas. The club will also welcome The Irmo Little League Team to celebrate their special run in the Little League World Series. The team will be introduced with the Fireflies and will sign autographs on the concourse during the game.

Game Three: Friday, September 11 at Segra Park at 7:05 pm ** If Necessary **

If the two teams split the first pair of games, it will all come down to this showcase at Segra Park on a Friday night. The winner of this game will determine who gets to go to The Carolina League Championship Series. Pack Segra Park as the Fireflies Glow for it All!

Championship Series vs North Division Champion

Game One: Sunday, September 14

If the Fireflies beat the Myrtle Beach Pelicans, they will start the championship series on the road. The Lynchburg Hillcats won the North Division First Half Title. In the second half, The Fredericksburg Nationals, Fayetteville Woodpeckers and Carolina Mudcats are all within two games with three left to play. Fredericksburg currently leads the division. Fans can listen along to the Fireflies radio broadcast here to stay up to date.

Game Two: Tuesday, September 16 at 7:05 pm

It's time. Championship baseball is coming to Segra Park. This is the first chance for a Midlands team to hoist a trophy since 1998. Don't miss out on history as the Fireflies Glow for it All!

Game Three: Wednesday, September 17 at 7:05 pm ** If Necessary**

One last game. It all comes down to this. The winner of this contest gets eternal glory and the Carolina League crown. Come out. Be loud. Cheer the Fireflies to their first-ever championship. And have the time of your life with one final contest at Segra Park for the 2025 campaign.







Carolina League Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.