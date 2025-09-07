Eight-Run Sixth Sets Down Fireflies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Fireflies bullpen allowed an eight-run sixth and 10 total runs Saturday night as the Fireflies fell 10-5 to the Myrtle Beach Pelicans at Pelicans Ballpark.

Yeri Perez (L, 4-4) surrendered six of those runs off four walks and a pair of hits in the sixth before passing the ball to Henson Leal. Five-straight reached with a pair of outs for The Pelicans and Alexey Lumpuy and Ty Southisene collected five RBI off a pair of triples to reverse the script. Myrtle Beach entered the inning trailing 5-0 and they left it leading 8-5.

The next frame, The Pelicans scored another pair off Leal. Matt Halbach and Cole Mathis led the inning off with back-to-back doubles and Derik Alcantara closed out the scoring with an RBI single.

Darwin Rodriguez started the contest with four scoreless innings out of the shoot. Rodriguez has now worked eight scoreless frames in a pair of outings against the Pelicans. Fraynel Nova closed things out on the right foot too. The righty didn't allow a run over 1.2 one-hit frames.

Columbia got on the board in the top of the fourth inning. Stone Russell drew a walk to start the frame. After that, Hyungchan Um singled and then JC Vanek walked to load the bases on Edwardo Melendez. Next, Connor Rasmussen ran out a 4-6 fielder's choice that allowed Russell to score to give Columbia a 1-0 lead.

The next frame, Milo Rushford smacked a one out double before coming around on a fielder's choice that doubled Columbia's lead to 2-0. Later in the inning, Luke Nowak lifted a sacrifice fly to score Henry Ramos.

The Fireflies added another pair in the sixth. Hyungchan Um led the frame off with a double and came around on a wild pitch following a JC Vanek single. Later, Milo Rushford reached on a fielder's choice that brought Vanek around to make it 5-0 Columbia.

Brayden Spears (W, 2-7) got the win as he worked three scoreless innings for Myrtle Beach. Ethan Flanagan was also notable for The Pelicans. The lefty started the game with three scoreless innings.

The Fireflies close out their regular season series with the Pelicans tomorrow afternoon at 1:35 pm at Pelicans Ballpark. RHP Hiro Wyatt (2-7, 4.78 ERA) takes the ball for Columbia and Myrtle Beach counters with RHP Ronny Lopez (0-2, 6.59 ERA).

