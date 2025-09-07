Jordan Sanchez Homers Twice, But Shorebirds Fall Short by One Run

SALISBURY, MD: The Delmarva Shorebirds (51-79, 24-40) were edged by the Lynchburg Hillcats (70-59, 29-34) by a 5-4 final score on Saturday night.

Lynchburg took the early lead in the opening inning on an RBI groundout by Anthony Martinez to go up 1-0.

In the bottom half, Jordan Sanchez gave the Shorebirds the lead with his first Single-A home run; his two-run shot made it 2-1 after an inning.

Colin Yeaman extended Delmarva's lead in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly, allowing Brayden Smith to score from third and make it a 3-1 game.

The Hillcats quickly took control of the game in the fifth by scoring four runs, giving them a 5-3 lead.

In the eighth, Jordan Sanchez brought the Shorebirds within one run with his second home run of the night, cutting the deficit to 5-4.

Delmarva put the tying run at third with two outs in the ninth, but was unable to get the pivotal run home and would fall to Lynchburg by a 5-4 final.

Raudy Rivera (1-0) earned the win in relief, with Adrian Heredia (0-2) taking the loss as the starter. Cam Schuelke (3) recorded the final six outs to pick up the save.

The Shorebirds finish the 2025 regular season on Sunday with Denton Biller making his first career start against Chase Mobley for Lynchburg. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 PM.







