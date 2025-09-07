Pelicans Rally Past Fireflies to Earn 10-5 Victory

Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release







Myrtle Beach, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans defeated the Columbia Fireflies 10-5 on Saturday evening at Pelicans Ballpark.

In the fourth inning, Connor Rasmussen grounded into a forceout to score Stone Russell, and Luke Nowak hit a sacrifice fly to plate Henry Ramos, giving the Columbia Fireflies (28-35, 64-65) a 2-0 lead.

Yandel Ricardo's sacrifice bunt scored Milo Rushford, aided by a throwing error by Edwardo Melendez, making it 3-0.

In the fifth inning, Connor Rasmussen walked to score Hyungchan Um on a wild pitch by Edwardo Melendez, and Milo Rushford grounded into a forceout to plate Jake Vanek, extending Columbia's lead to 5-0.

In the sixth inning, Alexey Lumpuy tripled to score Kane Kepley and Ty Southisene, Matt Halbach grounded out to plate Lumpuy, a balk by Heitor Leal scored Angel Cepeda, Kepley singled to score Derik Alcantara, and Southisene tripled to drive in Justin Stransky, Christian Olivo, and Kepley, giving the Myrtle Beach Pelicans (43-21, 68-60) an 8-5 lead.

Cole Mathis doubled to score Halbach before Alcantara singled to plate Mathis in the seventh inning, finalizing the score at 10-5.

Brayden Spears (2-7) earned the win for the Pelicans, pitching 3.0 scoreless innings, while Ethan Flanagan, Edwardo Melendez, and Joel Sierra allowed five runs (three earned).

Yeri Perez (4-4) took the loss for the Fireflies, surrendering six runs in 1.2 innings, with Darwin Rodriguez, Henson Leal, and Fraynel Nova conceding four more runs.

Southisene led the Pelicans, going 2-for-5 with a triple and three RBIs, while Kepley (2-for-2, RBI) and Lumpuy (1-for-4, triple, two RBIs) fueled the rally. The Pelicans went 5-for-13 with runners in scoring position, leaving six runners on base, while the Fireflies went 2-for-12, leaving 11.

The Pelicans conclude the regular season against the Columbia Fireflies (Kansas City Royals) on Sunday, September 7th at 1:35 E.T. RHP Ronny Lopez (0-2, 6.59) is expected to start for Myrtle Beach against RHP Hiro Wyatt (2-7, 4.78) for Columbia.







Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.