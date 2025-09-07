Pelicans Team President Honored by Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand

Earlier tonight, Myrtle Beach Pelicans Team President Ryan Moore was presented with the Champion of Youth Award by the Boys and Girls Club of the Grand Strand. The club surprised Moore with the award prior to tonight's game at Pelicans Ballpark. He was joined on field by Lena Brown - founder of the Boys & Girls Club, Ryan Grace - Boys & Girls Club Executive Director, Christina Burzler - CEO of Brickyard Marketing, Avery Grace - Boys & Girls Club member, his parents - Dave and Cheri Moore, his wife Alexandra and sons Austin and Jackson.

The Champion of Youth Award is the highest recognition offered by the club to an individual whose dedication and passion have profoundly impacted the lives of young people in our community. The award is presented annually and this year the club was honored to present it to Moore, who they described as "a leader, advocate, and true friend of the Boys & Girls Club of the Grand Strand".

During the pre-game ceremony, the Boys & Girls Club stated that "Ryan has consistently demonstrated what it means to show up for our kids-not just in words, but in action. Whether through his visionary support, hands-on involvement, or heartfelt belief in every child's potential, Ryan has helped us create spaces where young people feel safe, seen and inspired. His commitment to youth development is more than philanthropy-it's personal. Ryan understands that investing in children is investing in the future of our community. Because of his efforts, more kids have access to life-changing programs, academic support, mentorship and opportunities they might not have otherwise had. Ryan's impact is not measured only in what he has given, but in the smiles, successes and stories of the young lives he's helped shape. His leadership reflects the very mission of the Boys & Girls Club: to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. With sincere gratitude and admiration, we proudly present the Champion of Youth Award to Ryan Moore, for being a true champion of opportunity, hope and the bright futures of our youth."

"I can't describe how meaningful tonight was for me," stated Moore. "To be honored in this way while standing with my parents and family - it was a truly special moment. I'm beyond humbled to be personally recognized for this award; however, I proudly accept it on behalf of the entire Myrtle Beach Pelicans organization. This is a testament to everyone at the Pelicans who works daily to make a difference in our community."

Later this fall Moore will be honored during the Boys & Girls Club's Champions For Youth Gala Dinner which is scheduled for Thursday, November 13 at 21 Main Events in North Myrtle Beach. The event, emceed by WPDE's Chief Meteorologist Ed Piotrowski, will feature dinner, drinks, live music and more. For more information on how you can purchase tickets or support the event contact Christina Burzler at [email protected].

As a reminder, the Pelicans are currently playing their final home series of the 2025 regular season. Having recently secured the 2nd Half Championship in the South Division, the team is headed to the Carolina League Playoffs. The South Division Championship Series begins on Tuesday, September 9 at Pelicans Ballpark as the Birds take on the 1st Half Champions, the Columbia Fireflies. Tickets for all playoff games are available now at MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/Playoffs, over the phone at 843-918-6000, or at the Box Office.







