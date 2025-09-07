GreenJackets' Season Finale Moved up to 1:00

Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)

Augusta GreenJackets News Release







NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Due to forecasted inclement weather later in the day, the GreenJackets' Sunday game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will now start at 1:00 PM.

Gates will still open to the general public at 12:30 PM, and 12:15 for season ticket holders. Sunday's pregame catch on the field has been canceled as a result of the time change.

Season Finale Game Lineup:

Sunday, September 7th

vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox)

BEE-A-FAN Appreciation Night

BEE-A-FAN Can Drive

Tail Waggin' Sunday, presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, Riverfront Vet

Jr. Jackets Kids Club, presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta







Carolina League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.