GreenJackets' Season Finale Moved up to 1:00
Published on September 6, 2025 under Carolina League (CarL)
Augusta GreenJackets News Release
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: Due to forecasted inclement weather later in the day, the GreenJackets' Sunday game against the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers will now start at 1:00 PM.
Gates will still open to the general public at 12:30 PM, and 12:15 for season ticket holders. Sunday's pregame catch on the field has been canceled as a result of the time change.
Season Finale Game Lineup:
Sunday, September 7th
vs. Kannapolis Cannon Ballers (White Sox)
BEE-A-FAN Appreciation Night
BEE-A-FAN Can Drive
Tail Waggin' Sunday, presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, Riverfront Vet
Jr. Jackets Kids Club, presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta
