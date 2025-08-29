GreenJackets Homestand Preview 9/1-7

NORTH AUGUSTA, SC: The Augusta GreenJackets, the Single-A Affiliate of the Atlanta Braves, host the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers in the year's final homestand, with action aplenty on deck!

Monday, September 1st | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm

Labor Day Luau

Break out the Hawaiian shirts, we're having a Labor Day Luau at the park! Purchase the Luau Picnic Ticket here that includes game access and a Hawaiian picnic menu in our EZ-GO Picnic Patio!

Labor Day Fireworks - Presented by AAA

End your Labor Day with a BANG with postgame fireworks, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

Wednesday, September 3rd | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: WGAC News-Talk Augusta

Health Fair Night

Meet with local health care professionals on the concourse at our annual Health Fair!

Baseball Bingo - Presented by Comfort Keepers

Pick up your card at the front gate and play a little B-I-N-G-O during the ballgame!

Silver Jackets - Presented by AARP Georgia and Comfort Keepers

Fans 60+ can join the Silver Jackets program and receive tickets to select home games! Silver Jackets members also get an exclusive Silver Jackets T-shirt, members only gift courtesy of Senior Resource Services, and discounts at the Hive Pro Shop! Click here for more information:

Warrior Wednesday

Military, Veterans, and family will receive $2 off tickets for Wednesday games at the SRP Park Box Office with a valid Military and/or Veteran ID.

Corona Bucket Deals - Presented by Corona

Fans 21 and over can enjoy a bucket of ice-cold Coronas! Four 24-oz Coronas are sold for $25 in a special Corona bucket.

Thursday, September 4th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: KICKS99, HD98.3

Fitness Night

Gym rats and weekend warriors alike, make your way out to Fitness Night for fun, fitness, and community!

Thirsty Thursday - Presented by Dave and Buster's, Dirty Boots Augusta, The Hyatt Agency, Kicks99, and HD98.3

$2 PBR and Busch Light until last call, half-priced 16oz and 32oz drafts 6-8 PM, half-priced Dirty Gurl Vodka and Surfisde Vodka RTD Cocktails 6-8 PM

Friday, September 5th | First Pitch: 7:05pm | Gates: 6:00pm | Media partner: BOB FM, Fox54

Bluey Night

Bluey is heading to SRP Park... for real life! Come and meet everyone's favorite Heeler and get your photo with her!

Family Four Pack

Bring the whole crew out to the park and save! The Family 4-Pack includes four tickets in sections 107 or 109, four hot dogs, and four Coca-Cola fountain beverages.

Braves BUZZFest

We honor our affiliate with Braves-themed jerseys and caps!

Durty Gurl Vodka Cocktail Special - Presented by Durty Gurl Vodka

Stop by the Durty Gurl Vodka Bar to try the day's half-priced specialty cocktail: Candy Cloud- Durty Gurl Vodka, Cotton Candy Syrup, Club Soda, Puff of Cotton Candy

Feel Good Fridays:

Visit the Keg Stand, the craft beer center at SRP Park, to enjoy ALL drafts at half-price for this game to kick off the weekend! The Keg Stand is located down the first base line and special runs from gates opening to 8:00.

Girl Scout Night

Girl scouts can earn their badge with a sleepover ticket package! Click here to learn how your troop can participate.

Saturday, September 6th | First Pitch: 6:05pm | Gates: 4:30pm| Media partner: KICKS99

SweetWater Koozie Giveaway - Presented by SweetWater Brewing Company

The first 1,000 fans 21 and older can snag a sweet koozie from our friends at SweetWater Brewing Company!

Fireworks Extravaganza

Get ready for our LAST SHOW OF THE YEAR, shot off by Joe Dirt Fireworks!

State Farm Family Saturday - Presented by Anthony and London Thuan State Farm

Fans can meet their favorite GreenJackets players and get their autographs pregame!

White Claw Pre-Game Concert

Don't miss the White Claw Pre-Game Concert from 4:30-5:20pm. Plus, $2 off White Claws until 6:05pm!

Sunday, September 7th |First Pitch: 1:35pm | Gates: 12:30 pm

BEE-A-Fan Appreciation Day

We want to thank all of YOU for your amazing support this season, with prizes and giveaways all day long at the park!

Every fan at the game is entered to win, but you can secure extra entries if you bring canned items to be donated to Golden Harvest Food Bank!

Tail Waggin' Sunday - Presented by Hollywood Feed, Patsy's Pet Parlor, Riverfront Vet

We've got one last Dog Day for the summer! Join us for the year's final game and bring your four-legged friend!

Jr. Jackets Kids Club Game - Presented by Wellstar MCG Health, Episcopal Day School, Family YMCA of Greater Augusta

Kids 12 and under can sign up for the coolest club in town! Click here to learn more about signing up!

Sunday Funday - Presented by Sara's Farm Adventure

Pregame Catch on the Field from 12:30-1:00

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases - Kids 12 & under can line-up on the first base concourse & get the chance to run where the GreenJackets run!

To purchase tickets or see the remaining 2025 home games at SRP Park visit: https://www.milb.com/augusta/tickets/promotions

